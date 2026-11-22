A GTA 6 player claims an Xbox Series X Quick Resume glitch has allowed the game to run with an unlocked frame rate, reportedly reaching 90 frames per second. However, the workaround comes with a significant drawback: gameplay appears to speed up alongside the frame rate.

The claim was shared by Reddit user Meowwie64 in the r/GTA6unmoderated community. It has not been independently verified, and the reported figure should be treated cautiously. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 targets 30fps across PlayStation 5 (PS5), PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson previously told Portuguese outlet Flow Games that consoles were running GTA 6 at 30fps during development. He said he needed to consult the technical team about a possible 60fps option. Separately, Rockstar technology production director Marc Chambers told Kotaku that the PS5 Pro's processor was not powerful enough to run the game's complex simulation at higher frame rates. His comments concerned the PS5 Pro specifically.

How the GTA 6 Quick Resume Glitch Works

The discovery was reported by GamesRadar, which traced the workaround to the Reddit post. The method centres on Microsoft's Quick Resume feature, which allows players to return to suspended games without starting them from scratch.

Meowwie64 said the method requires an Xbox Series X, a 120Hz display and game version 01.002.001. The player was unsure whether it would continue working on later versions.

According to the Reddit post, players should change the Xbox display setting to 60Hz and launch GTA 6. They must wait until six stars appear during the introduction before switching the display setting back to 120Hz.

The next step is to open the Xbox Guide and cold boot another game without quitting GTA 6. Players then return to GTA 6 through Quick Resume. The Redditor said this sequence unlocked the frame rate but did not establish whether it would work consistently for other players.

There is an important qualification: the 90fps figure has not been established through independent testing. In a Reddit reply, Meowwie64 said the television's frame-rate counter showed readings ranging from approximately 45 to 100fps. A television's refresh-rate counter does not necessarily establish the game's actual rendered frame rate.

Why the Reported 90FPS Comes With a Catch

Meowwie64 warned that game speed appeared to be tied to the frame rate. The player said Jason's animations ran at twice their normal speed or faster inside his house during Chapter 1. Outside, the wider game world also appeared to speed up.

The Redditor said cutscenes continued to work normally at higher frame rates, while gameplay was affected. The post included a clip showing the reported changes, but this does not independently verify a sustained 90fps output.

Some Reddit users expressed interest in trying the workaround, while others questioned the frame-rate readings and focused on the accelerated gameplay. The discussion reflects curiosity rather than confirmation of a genuine performance upgrade.

The Reddit post does not describe an equivalent method for PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro. It is also unclear whether Rockstar is aware of the issue or whether a future update will affect it.

For now, the report suggests that an Xbox Series X glitch may alter GTA 6's frame-rate behaviour. It does not demonstrate a stable 90fps mode, and the accompanying speed changes could make the experience less playable than the standard 30fps presentation.