US Paralympian Catarina Guimaraes says she turned down an offer of $15,000 (approximately £11,400) for an explicit private video call, maintaining a boundary around the content she shares on OnlyFans.

The 22-year-old athlete, who has cerebral palsy, uses income from a separate sports-content sponsorship to help meet medical and living expenses while training in California. Her account features workouts and personal updates rather than explicit material.

Her story highlights the financial demands of pursuing elite sport alongside disability-related expenses. It also shows the distinction between accepting sponsorship from a platform associated with adult entertainment and agreeing to produce adult content.

'That Is Not What I'm About'

Guimaraes described receiving substantial offers from users seeking explicit content, including the five-figure proposal for a private call. She said teammates encouraged her to accept, but she declined.

'Nooooo, that is not what I'm about,' she recalled saying.

The request was separate from her reported annual sponsorship with OnlyFans, worth $25,000 (approximately £18,900). That arrangement supports sports-focused posts and promotion of the platform through her own channels.

Her reported subscription price is $10 (£7.60), a month. Content includes gym sessions, behind-the-scenes training, personal updates and performances of Broadway songs.

Sponsorship Helps Cover Training, Medical Expenses

Guimaraes has described the sponsorship as a way to meet out-of-pocket costs associated with cerebral palsy while continuing to train. Based in Chula Vista, California, she is also pursuing a master's degree in kinesiology.

Her father, John Guimaraes, has spoken about wanting her to concentrate on athletic preparation without worrying about everyday expenses such as fuel for journeys to training.

The reporting establishes financial pressures, but does not provide a total for her medical bills or document an increasing debt balance. Her account concerns the practical costs of maintaining both her health and her sporting career.

An Athlete With Experience Beyond the Track

Guimaraes, from Cranford, New Jersey, represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing eighth in the women's T38 long jump. Her Team USA profile also records silver medals in the long jump and 100 metres at the 2023 Parapan American Games.

Her sporting background extends beyond athletics. She holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo and was part of the US team that won the inaugural women's Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup in 2022, where she was named most valuable player.

She attended High Point University and competed in collegiate athletics. Those achievements provide context for her sponsorship: she is using the platform to support an established sporting career while preparing for future competition.

Living and Competing With Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy describes a group of lifelong conditions affecting movement and coordination. Its effects vary considerably between individuals, so a diagnosis alone does not establish someone's abilities or support needs.

Treatment can include physiotherapy, occupational therapy and medication, depending on the individual. Although the underlying problem with the brain does not worsen over time, its effects can place strain on the body over time. These are general characteristics of the condition, not a description of Guimaraes' personal treatment plan.

For Guimaraes, the reported sponsorship offers a source of support while she works towards Los Angeles 2028. Her refusal of the explicit request makes her position clear: accepting payment to share her training does not mean accepting every offer that follows.