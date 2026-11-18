Former WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage has described how childhood bullying over her height and feet shaped her decision to sell foot photographs on OnlyFans, saying she thinks about the boys who mocked her whenever she uploads new content.

In an episode of the 'Bars and Nuggets' podcast published in July 2023, Cambage recalled boys chasing her and calling her 'Big Foot' and 'ugly' while she was growing up. She said about 90 per cent of her OnlyFans content features her feet, turning a source of humiliation into part of her online business.

The Australian, who won Olympic bronze at London 2012, said the experience gave her a sense of satisfaction. 'This beautiful big body is making me big money,' she told host Bimma Williams, adding that earning money from her toes made her feel empowered.

Childhood Bullying Behind Her OnlyFans Content

Cambage said she thinks about the insults each time she photographs her feet and uploads the images. She described the feeling as 'a little pat on the back,' saying it was empowering to make money from a part of her appearance that had attracted ridicule.

She also explained that OnlyFans gave her a place to share bikini and foot content while keeping her Instagram account more family-friendly. She said people had been asking for the material, adding that there was a market for it.

Liz Cambage says one week selling adult content online paid more than her whole WNBA career. Six seasons there brought her about $900,000, and her rookie summer paid $40,000. As a kid, boys chased her around calling her Bigfoot, and she says there was a year she wanted to kill… pic.twitter.com/8CYZ8mjfSU — Zynt (@0xzynt) November 14, 2026

WNBA Earnings and the China Comparison

Cambage said she calculated that she earned about $900,000 (£690,000) before tax across six WNBA seasons. She compared that figure with what she said she could earn under a Chinese league contract, which she estimated would be worth a similar amount.

The comparison was conditional. In an earlier interview with Bleacher Report, she said she would consider returning to China if the league reopened to foreign players and could earn the equivalent of her combined WNBA salaries there. It was not confirmation that she had already received that amount under one Chinese contract.

Cambage also recalled earning about $40,000 (£31,000) during her first WNBA season at 19. She said the salary was not enough to support her, prompting her to spend four years playing overseas before returning to the league. Across her WNBA career, she represented the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks, with her final season in 2022.

Why She Pursued Income Outside Basketball

Cambage said the difference between the WNBA's salary ceiling and the multimillion-dollar contracts signed by NBA players left her feeling undervalued. She put the WNBA maximum at about $200,000 (£152,000), although that was her estimate in the interview, not a current league-wide figure.

She said she recognised a gap in the market for female athletes and pursued fashion and marketing opportunities. Cambage added that she now makes more money off the court than she earned playing in the WNBA.

She did not disclose her exact OnlyFans income during the podcast. Figures circulating online, including claims that she earns $1.5 million (£1.1 million) a year or made more in one week than she earned throughout her WNBA career, have not been independently verified. Spotrac lists her total WNBA career earnings at $590,836 (£447,772), below Cambage's own estimate of $900,000.