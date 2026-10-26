The Pentagon is preparing major US military bases to remain without outside support for at least 90 days, Fox News Digital reported.

The requirement would cover power, water, fuel and communications if civilian systems failed during a major conflict.

The 25 October investigation drew on documents describing the 90-day target under FORTRESS America.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the wider initiative on 30 September, promising more independent power supplies and stronger protections for military installations.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell described dependence on ordinary municipal infrastructure as 'an intolerable risk'. His warning concerned preparation for possible disruption, not confirmation that a wider war is imminent.

The specific 90-day benchmark has not been independently verified through a publicly released Pentagon directive. Public reporting also does not establish which installations, if any, already meet it.

Pentagon's FORTRESS Target Goes Beyond Emergency Power

Keeping a base powered is only part of the challenge. Water systems, fuel deliveries, communications and the factories supplying military equipment can all be vulnerable when civilian networks fail. A local generator offers limited reassurance if essential supplies cannot reach the installation.

'Power is combat now,' Parnell told Fox News Digital. The Pentagon's reported proposals include portable nuclear reactors, large battery systems, and microgrids capable of operating independently of civilian electricity networks.

Some related energy projects are already advancing, although they should not be confused with the new 90-day target. On 19 October, the US Army said Fort Benning in Georgia was preparing to host three nuclear microreactors under the separate Janus programme. The Army is targeting 2028 for its first operational reactors.

That timetable matters. Plans to install new energy systems do not constitute evidence that the bases can already function independently for three months.

FORTRESS also looks beyond the bases themselves. According to Fox News Digital, the strategy calls for reserves of ammunition, fuel, medical supplies, electronics and other essential materials. Critical requirements would have at least two qualified supply or production routes to limit dependence on a single provider.

Factories form another part of the response. The Pentagon's existing Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network seeks commercial manufacturers capable of shifting capacity towards defence production during a crisis.

Fox News reported that FORTRESS envisages arrangements for contracts, technical specifications and cybersecurity safeguards before any emergency occurs.

None of those measures can eliminate every vulnerability. They are intended to provide commanders with alternatives when familiar systems fail.

Pentagon Faces an Uncertain Timetable for FORTRESS America

The programme has moved beyond a speech, but implementation remains in its early stages. A 6 October memorandum, obtained by DefenseScoop, established steps towards a dedicated programme office. It named Richard 'Matt' O'Malley as interim director and tasked senior officials with coordinating the work.

The practical scale is considerable. At a Defence Writers Group briefing on 20 October, a senior US defence official said assessments covered roughly 500 installations in the continental United States. The Pentagon was still determining costs, while achieving the wider objective could take decades, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.

Parnell linked the shift to concerns that America's geographical isolation no longer offered sufficient protection. He cited President Donald Trump's Golden Dome plans and the administration's focus on the Western Hemisphere, Greenland and Panama. Those were the spokesperson's stated priorities, not evidence of a specific impending attack.

The Pentagon has not published a complete implementation schedule or demonstrated that the reported 90-day standard is achievable at every major installation. Even the costs will depend on what individual bases need, from independent electricity generation to fuel storage and communications resilience.

That leaves a substantial gap between the target described in Fox's investigation and a tested military capability. Which installations will be upgraded first, and how their readiness will be measured, remain unanswered questions.

Parnell's argument for planning ahead was simpler. 'We have to have a plan,' he said. The Pentagon has yet to show how quickly that plan can be implemented.