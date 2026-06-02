Ivanka Trump has been branded the 'daughter of the Antichrist' online after sharing photos from a Jelly Roll concert in Florida on Saturday 30 May, just weeks after US authorities reportedly foiled an alleged assassination plot targeting her over her father's role in the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Read more Ivanka Trump Assasination Plot: Was The Threat Linked To Qasem Soleimani's Death? Ivanka Trump Assasination Plot: Was The Threat Linked To Qasem Soleimani's Death?

The former First Daughter has become more visible in public life in recent months, even as court documents and media reports in the US have detailed the alleged terror plan. A 32 year old Iraqi national, identified as Mohammed Baqer Saad Dawood, was recently captured and accused of pledging to kill Ivanka in revenge for Donald Trump authorising the 2020 drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad. According to sources cited by the New York Post, Dawood is said to have obtained a blueprint of her Florida home and posted threats and maps on X. There is no indication in the reporting that Ivanka has publicly commented on the plot.

Concert Post Triggers Backlash

The latest backlash began with what looked, on the surface, like a standard influencer style post. On 30 May, Ivanka Trump, 44, shared a carousel of images and videos from a Jelly Roll concert, showing off a floor length black dress with multicoloured fringe and dramatic cut outs at the waist.

One shot showed her posing outdoors in the outfit, another placed her in front of lush tropical landscaping. In a short video, she swayed to the country singer's set, phone held up like any other fan. The final slide was simply the printed set list from the performance.

'Heart full. Grateful for friendship, live music and the kind of night that nourishes the soul. Thank you @jellyroll615 !' she wrote in the caption.

Supportive followers quickly praised the look. 'Absolutely love your dress,' one wrote. 'Goodness you're a fashion icon!' another said, while a third begged: '@ivankatrump please tell me you'll bring back your fashion line!!! I miss it! Do it! Do it for America!'

The tone shifted sharply elsewhere in the comments. 'What is it like being the daughter of the Antichrist?????' one user wrote, turning long running hostility towards Donald Trump into a personal attack on his eldest child. Another accused her night out of being 'all on the taxpayers dime,' although Ivanka has not held public office since leaving the White House and there is no evidence in the reporting to support the claim.

A further critic posted the 'No Kings' hashtag, a slogan tied to protests against the Trump family's perceived dynastic ambitions, while someone else wrote bluntly: 'Get lost! No one cares about you like your family doesn't care about us!'

The dress also sparked its own mini culture war. 'Most bullshit revealing dress I've ever seen,' one comment read, while another sneered: 'You are to[o] old now to wear that lol.' Against that, a lone voice simply urged: 'Stay safe!!'

Alleged Plot Explained

That warning takes on a very different weight when read alongside the separate reporting on the alleged assassination plot aimed at Ivanka Trump.

According to the Irish Star summary, US and Iraqi sources have claimed that Mohammed Baqer Saad Dawood, described as a trained terrorist linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made a 'pledge' to kill her. The supposed motive was revenge for the Trump ordered strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a revered military chief in Tehran, in 2020.

A former deputy military attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Washington, identified as Qanbar, told the New York Post that after Soleimani's death, an associate named Al Saadi had been heard vowing: 'We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house.' The reporting also says a second unnamed source backed up the existence of a plot, although no charging documents or indictments are quoted in the material provided.

The Irish Star piece says Al Saadi posted a map on X showing the area of Florida where Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner own a $24 million home. In a message translated from Arabic, he allegedly warned: 'I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.'

لقد قالها الامام الخامنئي يجب على من أمر ونفّذ اغتيال الشهيد قاسم سليماني دفع الثمن وسيكون هذا الانتقام حتميّاً في أي فرصة متاحة اقول لأمريكان انظروا الى هذه الصورة واعلموا لن تنفعكم قصوركم و الخدمة السرية نحن كنا في مرحلة الرصد و التحليل قلت لكم ثأرنا مسألة وقت لا اكثر #K_A_T📟 pic.twitter.com/VPi2IRPZis — محمد باقر سعد السعدي (@bakr81950) December 16, 2021

If accurate, those details suggest deliberate reconnaissance rather than idle bluster. At the same time, there is no reference in the reporting to a public FBI affidavit, court case or formal US government statement setting out the exact charges against Dawood or Al Saadi. Without those, the picture remains partial and some elements should be treated with caution until they are tested in court or confirmed by officials.

What is clear is that Ivanka Trump, whether posting concert photos or keeping largely out of politics, still carries the burden and risk that come with her surname. In the same online space where strangers called her the 'daughter of the Antichrist' over a cut out dress, others are alleged to have taken that hostility far more seriously.