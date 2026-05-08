Well-wishers and critics responded to Karoline Leavitt baby announcement on Thursday with support and seething backlash.

Leavitt was all smiles while cradling her newborn baby girl, Viviana, in a photo posted on Instagram. 'On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,' she wrote.

'She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister,' Leavitt confirmed. 'We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. 'Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.'

Karoline Leavitt's Maternity Leave Was Briefly Interrupted

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Viviana is Leavitt's second child with husband Nicholas Riccio. Their son Nicholas, or 'Niko,' turns two this July. Leavitt has been on maternity leave since April, but briefly resumed her post on 24 April to address the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

Leavitt has served as White House Press Secretary since President Donald Trump returned to office last year. Other Trump administration members are expected to handle regular briefings during her ongoing maternity leave.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted a White House briefing. He described the experience as chaotic at times because he did not know any of the reporters' names. It remains unclear how long Leavitt will be away from the White House.

Haters Troll Karoline Leavitt Baby Announcement

Karoline Leavitt baby announcement received an overflow of congratulatory messages and prayers of health and blessings. While the responses were largely positive, some of Leavitt's detractors also took the news as an opportunity to slam her in the comments. One user wrote a vile comment that subverted a Bible passage, while another spammed the thread with meaningless statements.

Leavitt has been besieged by a barrage of online trolling since March, when she shared baby shower photos on Instagram.

'My beautiful friends threw me a beautiful baby shower, and I couldn't be more grateful. I feel blessed to have so many strong and loving women in my life, and can't believe we will welcome our little lady into the world in a few weeks,' she wrote at the time.

The comments section was flooded with personal attacks, insinuations about her husband's age, and allegations related to President Trump. The same vile messages peppered her subsequent posts, including her family photos with her husband and son. Leavitt has to date ignored all the trolling.

Trump Addresses Weird Moment at WHCA Dinner

Leavitt was at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 25 April, less than a week before she gave birth. At one point during the event, host and entertainer Oz Pearlman was doing a bit by guessing Leavitt's baby's name.

Per CNN, attendees were made aware of a gunman trying to enter the room the moment Pearlman said the baby's name would be 'Vivian.' 'They were asking the name of Karoline's child that he didn't know... But he was able to get it,' President Donald Trump told CBS News about the incident.