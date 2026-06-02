Sabrina Carpenter has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she says repeatedly stalked her, surveilled her Hollywood Hills home and attempted to force his way inside. Court filings describe weeks of escalating behaviour that left the singer and actor fearing for her safety inside her own property.

A Los Angeles County judge granted the temporary order on Monday against 31-year-old William Applegate, prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of Carpenter, her sister Sarah Carpenter and Sarah's partner, George, who also live at the residence.

The filing paints a deeply unsettling picture of celebrity stalking that allegedly intensified from suspicious appearances near Carpenter's neighbourhood into direct confrontation at her front door.

'His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear [of] what he may do if he is not restrained by his Court,' Carpenter wrote in her declaration submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The order also extends to Carpenter's workplace and vehicle, barring Applegate from harassing, threatening, intimidating or contacting her.

Alleged Attempt To Enter Home

According to court documents, the most serious incident occurred on 23 May when Applegate allegedly approached Carpenter's front door and attempted to force it open.

A security guard confronted him outside the property. Investigators say Applegate refused repeated instructions to leave and insisted Carpenter knew him and was expecting him at the house.

Court filings dismissed that claim as 'outrageous and entirely false'.

The encounter escalated further when the man allegedly struck the security guard. A declaration filed by a Los Angeles police detective stated that officers were ultimately called to the scene because Applegate would not leave voluntarily.

Images captured by a Ring security camera reportedly show a man identified as Applegate standing at Carpenter's door before being approached by security personnel carrying a flashlight.

Police arrested him on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanour offence.

According to Carpenter's declaration, Applegate returned to the neighbourhood on each of the next two days.

Carpenter alleged he parked nearby in a Toyota Prius and reclined the driver's seat in an apparent effort to avoid detection while continuing what she described as 'deliberate surveillance' and harassment. She said he only left after police responded again.

Security Concerns Around Celebrity Stalking

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The filings reveal that Carpenter's security team later reviewed activity around the property and concluded Applegate had been appearing near the residence since roughly 20 April, becoming 'progressively closer' over time.

Carpenter described his behaviour as obsessive and detached from reality.

'His delusional insistence that he knows me and was expected by me is indicative of a dangerous, delusional, and irrational fixation on me,' she wrote.

Carpenter described ongoing emotional distress and a genuine fear over what could happen without court intervention.

NBC News reported it was unable to locate contact information for Applegate and it remains unclear whether he has legal representation. The Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Criminal Charges Still Under Review

The restraining order proceedings remain separate from any potential criminal prosecution.

According to the police detective's declaration, investigators submitted the trespassing case and related allegations tied to the 23 May incident to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, which will determine whether formal charges should be filed.

A court hearing connected to that matter is scheduled for 18 June.

Carpenter is one of the most commercially visible young pop stars in the United States, with an expanding global profile that has pushed her further into public scrutiny over the past year. Increased fame frequently brings heightened security concerns, particularly for women in entertainment whose private lives can become targets of obsession.

According to the court filings, Carpenter believed she was dealing with someone who thought proximity itself entitled him to entry into her life.