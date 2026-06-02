Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have not filed for divorce, despite a flurry of alarming posts on social media on Monday claiming the Golden State Warriors star and his wife had split after years of marriage.

The rumours about Stephen, Ayesha and an alleged separation began circulating after a post on X went viral, but there is no evidence of any legal filing or public statement confirming a divorce.

The news came after months of online speculation about the state of the couple's relationship, fuelled by snippets of past interviews and long‑running fascination with their family life.

The pair, who married in 2011 and have three children, have often been held up as one of the NBA's most visible and marketable couples, which means every offhand remark can quickly be turned into supposed 'proof' of trouble at home.

Stephen curry’s wife Ayesha curry cannot stand him—why does she stay looking at him with hate in her eyes 😭



I feel bad for him pic.twitter.com/cxfbVvlxly — REN (@Renn_on_twtt) May 30, 2026

The latest wave of panic started when a parody account on X posted that 'Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have reportedly got a divorce' and teased that 'more details are expected to release.' The account did not provide documents, sources or corroboration. Even so, the phrasing was just sober enough to fool some readers, and the post was shared widely before many users clocked that the page was not a legitimate news outlet.

No reputable sports or entertainment outlet reported a divorce filing. Neither Stephen nor Ayesha issued a comment or statement about ending their marriage. In other words, the claim rests entirely on an unverified social media post.

How Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry Became Targets

This is not the first time the Currys have found themselves at the centre of armchair commentary about their relationship. The scrutiny is partly the price of visibility. Stephen is a four‑time NBA champion and one of basketball's most recognisable faces. Ayesha is a successful entrepreneur and cookbook author who has hosted television shows and built a substantial following of her own.

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Over recent months, some of Ayesha's public comments have been pulled apart, re‑edited and slightly misrepresented to suggest hidden marital resentment. A particularly picked‑over remark involved her talking about 'type' and attraction in the early days of their relationship, which was later reframed online as if she had announced her husband was never really her type.

In a conversation with former US First Lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson on their Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast spin‑off, Ayesha tried to clarify what she had meant.

She said: 'People for some reason think I've said in the past that he wasn't my type...' before explaining that what she was actually describing was her own insecurity. She added that she had not thought she was Stephen's type because he was 'Mr. Cool,' and recalled assuming 'there's no way, he must just like me as a friend.'

Stripped of tone and context, those lines became fuel for people who already wanted to believe that something was amiss.

Private Marriage, Public Obsession With Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

The spectacle says more about internet culture than it does about Stephen, Ayesha or their marriage. The couple have repeatedly presented a united front in public, attending games, events and interviews together, while generally keeping their children and day‑to‑day life away from the glare that follows an NBA superstar.

By most accounts, they have been committed to each other for close to two decades, from their teenage years through Stephen's rise to becoming one of the NBA's biggest stars. Yet the combination of celebrity, relative youth and social media presence seems to make them irresistible targets for speculation.

Fans who rushed to debunk the fake divorce claim pointed out that neither Curry had changed their social media bios, deleted photographs or taken any of the usual digital steps that sometimes accompany high‑profile break‑ups. Others, less cautious, treated the parody post as a settled fact and began dissecting who might be ' at fault,' even as they acknowledged no one close to the family had confirmed anything.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning -- a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to… pic.twitter.com/RgXull3PjU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2026

There is a weary rhythm to this cycle. A provocative claim appears from nowhere. It is shared, screen‑grabbed and taken out of its original context. Within hours, people are debating the implications of an event that, in this case, has not happened. By the time fact‑checks catch up, the emotional reaction has already done the rounds.

In the end, what can actually be said with confidence is relatively simple. The claim that Stephen and Ayesha have filed for divorce originates from a parody account, not from court records or verified reporting. There has been no announcement from the couple. The persistent rumours around their marriage are being amplified by selective quoting and the internet's appetite for drama rather than by evidence that their relationship has broken down.