President Donald Trump has missed his eldest son's wedding in the Bahamas, a highly scrutinised absence that has fuelled fresh debate about the Trump family feud. His estranged niece, Mary Trump, seized on the moment, saying the president 'can't stand his kid' and is 'incapable of loving'. Donald Trump Jr. married socialite Bettina Anderson on Saturday 23 May in an intimate ceremony on a private island, attended by around 40 guests including his five children and siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany.

The president announced on Friday via Truth Social that he would not attend, citing 'circumstances pertaining to government' and his 'love for the United States of America' as reasons for remaining in Washington. Mary Trump dismissed this explanation during a Friday appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show, calling it 'little more than an excuse'.

Trump Skips Son Wedding Amid Family Tensions

Read more From Vanessa to Bettina: A Look Back at Donald Trump Jr's Three High-Profile Proposals From Vanessa to Bettina: A Look Back at Donald Trump Jr's Three High-Profile Proposals

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the timing was 'not good' because he had 'a thing called Iran and other things', and said if he attended or stayed away he would be 'killed' by the 'fake news'.

A public schedule had initially shown he planned to spend the weekend at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, but he changed course and stayed in Washington instead.

Mary Trump said bluntly, 'Give me a break. He doesn't want to go because he can't stand his kid', arguing the decision reflected deeper family dynamics. She has now become a central voice in the Trump wedding snub discussion, linking the absence to long-standing estrangement in the Trump family feud.

Intimate Bahamas Ceremony Proceeds Without The President

The couple had already legally married on Thursday 21 May 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a marriage certificate naming real estate lawyer Brad McPherson as officiant. Saturday's celebration on the private Bahamian island remained deliberately small, with fewer than 50 guests as Trump had previously confirmed.

First photos from Don Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding party revealed: Couple's agonizing venue choice and bride's touching tribute to 'best friend' groom https://t.co/J1wxdBAddT — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 24, 2026

Donald Trump Jr.'s five children were among the attendees, along with his siblings and their spouses, while Bettina Anderson's family and close friends also joined the gathering. The Don Jr Bettina Anderson wedding was described by the couple's representative as an intimate affair, even as the president's absence dominated media coverage.

Mary Trump Interview Offers Sharp Criticism

In the Mary Trump interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show, she called her cousin 'a horrible human being' and 'a little Nazi', saying 'Don't waste your time feeling bad for him'. She argued that her uncle is 'incapable of loving' and said 'it's very difficult to be loved if you don't love anybody'.

Mary Trump also claimed 'Donald never has been loved' and was made into 'somebody who desperately wants to be loved and who is utterly unlovable', linking this to his behaviour in office. She joked she might show up and walk Don Jr. down the aisle in her uncle's place, adding another layer to the Trump doesn't attend wedding narrative.

Online Backlash And Support Over The Wedding Snub

Online response has focused heavily on the president's absence, with thousands of comments on social media posts about the Trump wedding snub and the family drama. Some users have called Mary Trump's remarks a calculated 'extreme rant', while others see them as reflecting genuine long-standing tensions.

The combination of a private family ceremony, the president's confirmed absence, and Mary Trump's sharp criticism has turned the Donald Trump Jr wedding into a widely reported story. It stands as a visible symbol of the ongoing Trump family feud that continues to play out in public view.