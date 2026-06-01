Bettina Anderson's rapid reinvention as 'Mrs. Trump' in the Bahamas has fuelled claims from people close to her that Donald Trump Jr.'s new wife wants nothing less than to become the next Melania Trump and, ultimately, first lady of the United States.

Within hours of their private island wedding, the 39-year-old had swapped her Instagram handle to 'Trump,' unveiled a bridal gown stitched with 'Mrs. Trump' and updated her bio with the pointed line, 'Married. Not domesticated.'

The news came after months of speculation around the couple's future role within the Trump political machine. Donald Trump Jr., 48, has long been floated in Republican circles as a potential heir to his father's base, and a recent poll, cited by insiders, suggested he is already voters' preferred choice to follow Donald Trump into the White House.

Into that already charged context stepped Bettina Anderson, who, according to multiple sources quoted by the Daily Mail, has spoken openly in private about seeing the first lady title as the ultimate prize.

One source, who claimed to know Bettina well, was remarkably blunt. 'First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that. That is pretty much her life goal realised,' they told the paper, adding that the speed with which she rebranded herself online said the quiet part out loud. 'She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.'

Bettina Anderson, Trump Jr. and a Very Public 'Life Goal'

The wedding itself was intimate but carefully curated. The couple married on Little Pipe Cay, a private Bahamian island known to James Bond fans, in front of around 40 guests.

Donald Trump Jr.'s five children watched their father remarry, joined by his siblings Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany and their partners. Donald Trump stayed behind in Washington, with the family saying he was tied up with government business linked to the ongoing Iran situation.

If Bettina Anderson does indeed want to be the next Melania Trump, she has not said so publicly. But she has been explicit about seeing her marriage as a kind of joint mission.

At a bridal shower at Mar‑a‑Lago weeks before the ceremony, she told the assembled Trump circle, 'I feel honoured to join your family and to fight by your side, Don, through whatever life brings us. And to become your wife is the greatest honour, and I will stand by your side through anything.'

That sort of language, in any other family, might sound like standard newlywed enthusiasm. In Trump world, with an election calendar never far from view, it reads more like a campaign vow.

When their engagement was announced at a White House Christmas party last December, she again struck a note that was less shy than one might expect from someone allegedly wary of criticism.

'This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world,' she said at the time.

Family Hints at Ambition Behind the 'Mrs. Trump' Persona

Beneath the polished images and pointed captions, her family sketch a more complicated picture of Anderson's ambitions. Her half‑sister Mea Stone, 60, who was not invited to the Bahamas ceremony, suggested to the Daily Mail that the drive to marry had been years in the making.

'She's been wanting to get married for ages,' Stone said, characterising the wedding less as a fairy‑tale surprise and more as the culmination of a long‑held plan. For Stone, though, it is not the Trump surname or any future first lady role that matters most to her younger sister, but something far more domestic.

'Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon,' Stone said. 'That's what she's wanted her whole life... In some ways I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was.'

It is a slightly disarming remark, given the accusations that Anderson has effectively married for power. But it also hints at the awkward intersection between personal desires and political branding into which she has stepped.

If being the next Melania Trump is indeed on her wish list, it would, in her sister's telling, sit alongside a more conventional hope for a settled family life in Palm Beach.

Stone also offered a cool‑eyed assessment of how her half‑sister might cope with the Trump spotlight. 'Bettina has a very strong personality and she'll do very well in that relationship,' she said. 'She'll be able to cope with the spotlight, although she doesn't do very well with criticism. So that should be interesting.'

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For now, those close to the couple expect them to stay close to Trump territory rather than launch immediately into any open political push. 'That's her life,' Stone said. 'She's not leaving Palm Beach.'

Whether Bettina Anderson's alleged dream of becoming first lady remains a private talking point among friends or develops into a visible strategy will depend on one thing she cannot control — whether Donald Trump Jr. actually runs for the presidency once his father finally steps aside.

Nothing about a future Trump Jr. candidacy has been confirmed, and all such talk remains speculative. For the moment, the only certainty is that Bettina has claimed the Trump name with notable enthusiasm, and is in no rush to step out of its glare.