US federal prosecutors have unsealed a chilling indictment detailing an alleged assassination plot against Ivanka Trump, orchestrated by a senior operative within Iran's military-backed networks.

The suspect, 32-year-old Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, was apprehended in Turkey on 15 May and subsequently extradited to the United States. Authorities claim he is a commander within the Kata'ib Hizballah militia, an organisation with deep operational ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US prosecutors told The New York Post that the alleged Iranian-linked operative discussed assassinating Ivanka as revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani. Investigators believe the suspect moved through multiple countries while openly posting threats online.

According to the US Department of Justice, he faces allegations connected to 18 attacks and attempted attacks targeting American and Jewish sites.

What makes the accusations particularly explosive is the claim that Donald Trump's daughter had become a symbolic target inside extremist circles aligned with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps following the 2020 drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

Claims Of A Revenge Plot

Sources speaking to the New York Post alleged Al Saadi that Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Washington, claimed Al Saadi spoke openly about targeting the Trump family.

'After Qasem was killed, he went around telling people 'we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house',' Qanbar said. He also alleged that Al Saadi possessed plans for Ivanka's Florida home, where she lives with her husband, Jared Kushner.

A second source reportedly confirmed the existence of the alleged plot.

Investigators are also examining social media posts attributed to Al Saadi, including one image showing a map of the area where the couple's mansion is located. The accompanying Arabic message carried an unmistakably threatening tone.

'I say to the Americans, look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you,' the translated message read. 'We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis.'

The White House has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Suspect Linked To Multiple International Attacks

Federal prosecutors allege Al Saadi operated within networks tied to both the IRGC and Kata'ib Hizballah, an Iraqi militia backed by Iran. Authorities accuse him of coordinating or supporting attacks across several countries during a period of heightened tension surrounding the war in the Middle East.

The indictment alleges he was connected to the firebombing of a Bank of New York Mellon building in Amsterdam in March, a shooting targeting the US consulate in Toronto and the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London. Prosecutors also accuse him of involvement in attacks against synagogues and Jewish institutions in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Western intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned that Iran-aligned groups increasingly rely on transnational operatives capable of moving quietly between jurisdictions while maintaining online propaganda campaigns.

Court documents cited by The New York Post describe social media accounts filled with photographs from international travel, including images near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur. Other posts reportedly showed him posing beside missiles or consulting maps alongside Iranian military figures.

According to prosecutors, he even shared images that appeared to place him in close proximity to Soleimani himself.

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The Shadow Of Soleimani Still Hangs Over Washington

The killing of Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 dramatically escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran. The commander of the Quds Force was regarded within Iran's military establishment as both a strategist and a national symbol.

For hardline militias tied to Iran, his death became a rallying cry.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a senior fellow at the New Lines Institute who was kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023 and later released, told the New York Post that publicly available material suggested Al Saadi had unusually close ties to Soleimani and later to Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, who succeeded him.

'That in and of itself is a huge coup for any operative within the ranks of these militias,' she said.

Qanbar alleged Al Saadi viewed Soleimani as a father figure after the death of his own father, Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Kazemi, in 2006. He claimed the suspect was later sent to Tehran for IRGC training before establishing a religious travel agency that allegedly allowed him to move internationally while building extremist connections.

Another detail investigators are examining involves the Iraqi service passport Al Saadi allegedly carried when arrested in Turkey. Qanbar claimed the document granted him easier international movement and reflected unusually high-level backing within Iraqi state structures.

Online Threats And Real World Consequences

One striking feature of the allegations is how openly threatening language allegedly appeared online for years before the arrest.

Court documents referenced by US media describe posts mourning Soleimani and promising revenge against America. In one 2020 message cited in the indictment, Al Saadi allegedly wrote he would abandon social media until 'the American enemy is defeated'.

Prosecutors say Al Saadi also used encrypted messaging and social media to send photographs of silenced pistols to intended targets. Authorities now believe he maintained operational links stretching across militant organisations connected to Iran and Lebanon.

As the case proceeds, Al-Saadi remains in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. His arrest serves as a grim reminder that the tensions of the Middle East have increasingly spilled over into the West, with high-profile figures and community landmarks becoming the frontline of a shadow war.