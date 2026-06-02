Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman is officially on his way back to cinemas, with Lionsgate announcing John Wick: Chapter 5 at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, but with the character apparently dead at the end of the last film, the studio and director Chad Stahelski are now wrestling with how, and when, John Wick can plausibly return.

John Wick: Chapter 4 appeared to close the book on Reeves' assassin. After years of bloody reprisals against the High Table, Wick collapsed on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur, apparently succumbing to his wounds before the film cut to his gravestone. Stahelski has repeatedly said he treated the ending as final.

Yet the franchise's popularity and its expanding universe of spin‑offs made a fifth chapter all but inevitable. Lionsgate's CinemaCon confirmation simply formalised what most industry watchers already suspected: Wick was too valuable to stay buried for long.

The John Wick 5 Release Question

The most immediate question around John Wick 5 is not just when it will hit cinemas, but what kind of film it can be now that the central figure has, in story terms, been laid to rest. Stahelski, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, was unusually candid about the creative bind.

'I'm not going to lie to you, it's a bit of a conundrum,' he said, explaining that he and Mike Finch, who co‑wrote Chapter 4 and is also scripting the fifth film, are still searching for the right angle. The pair are reportedly working up what Stahelski described as a '50‑page book' of material before they sit down with Reeves to decide if the idea is worth pursuing. That does not sound like a project racing towards production. Stahelski is also attached to a new Highlander film with Henry Cavill, which he has to deliver before turning Wick's way again.

Industry estimates, echoed in fan reporting, suggest John Wick 5 is unlikely to arrive before 2027 and may slip to 2028.

In the meantime, the Wick universe is not exactly quiet. Lionsgate has a roadmap of related projects: Donnie Yen's spin‑off From the World of John Wick: Caine; the live‑action series John Wick: Under the High Table, set after Chapter 4; and an animated prequel exploring Wick's 'impossible task' that first won him his freedom.

All of these are designed to keep the brand alive while the main saga regroups.

John Wick 5 Cast Hopes And A Franchise In Flux

When it comes to the John Wick 5 cast, very little is nailed down beyond the obvious. Reeves is expected to return as the title character; there is no film without him, but even that is framed by the creative caveat that the story must first convince him.

No official casting announcements have been made. The article source notes that the filmmakers 'expect' regulars such as Ian McShane to be involved again, reprising the role of Winston, and that Ana de Armas, already folded into the wider universe, could logically appear.

Fans have also latched onto the possibility of seeing Sofia, played by Halle Berry, and Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine again. At this stage, though, those are informed guesses rather than commitments. Until Lionsgate issues a formal cast list, everything else should be taken with a grain of salt.

The creative headache is the plot. There are, broadly, two paths, both messy in their own way. One is to set John Wick 5 before the events of Chapter 4, perhaps slotted between earlier films. That would avoid resurrecting a dead man, but would cap how far the mythology can actually move forward. The other is to confront that grave on the hill head‑on and reveal that Wick faked his death to slip free of the High Table's reach.

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Neither option is elegant. A prequel runs the risk of becoming a side‑quest, all action and no real consequence, because the audience already knows where Wick ends up.

A post‑grave twist, on the other hand, requires the filmmakers to rewrite a finale many viewers found satisfying. Stahelski's talk of a 'conundrum' sounds like more than polite modesty.

What is not in doubt is the tone. Any fifth film is expected to deliver what the franchise has built its name on: stylised 'gun‑fu,' meticulously choreographed mayhem, and a new crop of villains for Wick to tear through. That formula, first tested in a modest 2014 revenge thriller about a retired hitman avenging the death of his puppy, has grown into a billion‑dollar enterprise of sequels, spin‑offs and now cross‑media tie‑ins.

First look at John Wick & his dog in the next Fortnite season. pic.twitter.com/wdeimoBSfr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 31, 2026

One of those tie‑ins arrived earlier than many expected. Reeves' hitman has already returned this year in Fortnite, in a Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass collaboration that introduces a refreshed John Wick skin and his dog in a stark 'Pen & Ink' comic‑book style.

It is a small thing on its own, but it underlines how carefully the studio intends to keep the character present in popular culture while fans wait impatiently for a firm answer to the only question that really matters now: how do you bring back a man the audience watched die, without killing off what made his story resonate in the first place.