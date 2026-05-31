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Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is under fire after confirming on LBC that she intends to include explicit sexual stunts, including a so-called 'golden shower' element, at her baby shower in London on 6 June 2026.

During the live radio interview, she described plans to mix traditional celebration activities with sexual content, prompting discomfort from presenter Shelagh Fogarty.

The British adult entertainer who says she is expecting her first child, appeared on LBC on 29 May and discussed how she planned to structure the upcoming event. In particular, Blue told listeners she was 'inviting the public to turn my baby shower into a golden shower.' Fogarty responded on air that she felt 'uncomfortable,' questioning the appropriateness of such an event involving pregnancy and childbirth.

I’m so serious, Bonnie Blue is deeply unwell and her family should do an intervention on her. This has nothing to do with sex work, it’s just wrong and unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/QAJZTpMt1E — Merrick 🦂 (@punishedmother) May 29, 2026

Blue, however, stood by her position, insisting it was a matter of personal autonomy and choice.

Bonnie Blue Baby Shower Plans Under Fire

Blue defended her plans throughout the broadcast, saying 'my body, this is what I'm choosing' when challenged on whether pregnancy should place limits on sexual activity. She also said she would not continue having sex if it were medically prohibited, but added that she believes it remains safe during pregnancy.

For context, a 'golden shower' is a slang term used to describe a sexual activity involving urination on another person. It is considered a form of fetish behaviour within some adult contexts, where individuals may derive sexual interest or arousal from the act. It is not a mainstream sexual practice and is generally regarded as explicit and niche within adult entertainment discussions.

In her comments, Blue suggested pregnancy itself is 'a big fetish for a lot of people,' and said she intends to 'make the most' of the experience. She described the planned event as a mix of 'wholesome' baby shower traditions, including food and games, alongside what she referred to as 'other fluids' and adult-oriented activities.

She previously revealed that her pregnancy followed a filmed sexual event involving multiple partners, stating she had collected DNA samples and contact details from participants to identify the father.

Who Fathered Bonnie Blue's Baby?

Bonnie Blue has not confirmed who the father is, and no public DNA result has been released. Reports and interviews suggest she became pregnant shortly after a highly publicised adult event in which she said she had sex with around 400 men in a short period of time without protection. Because of that, there are multiple potential biological fathers, and even she has described the situation as uncertain.

Some of the men involved, including adult creator Jak White, have publicly said they are unsure if they could be the father and are essentially waiting to find out. He has been quoted as saying it is a 'waiting game' and that he does not know if the child is his .

As part of the event setup, it has also been reported that DNA samples were collected from participants beforehand, which means there may be a way to test paternity later .

On timing, Blue has said in interviews and posts that the pregnancy announcement came just weeks after the encounter, but she has not given a precise conception date. Because of the scale of the event and lack of confirmation, the identity of the father remains unverified and still under speculation, with no official result made public.