Taylor Swift has announced that she will release a new country song on 5 June, marking a rare return to the genre that launched her career.

The track, titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' was written for Toy Story 5 and will feature in the upcoming film when it arrives in cinemas on 19 June.

Swift confirmed the release herself in a social media post on Sunday, giving fans their first official details about the project amid ongoing speculation about her personal life and reported wedding plans with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Swift's move back into country music comes after years spent largely dominating the pop landscape. Although she has occasionally revisited elements of her early sound, she has not released a dedicated country-focused project in recent years. Interest in her latest creative direction intensified after fans noticed a series of Toy Story-themed clues appearing across her online platforms, prompting widespread speculation that she was involved with the film.

Country Music Return Begins With Toy Story 5

The new song represents a significant nod to Swift's musical roots, even if it falls short of a full-scale country comeback.

Announcing the release, Swift explained that the project carried personal significance because of her long-standing connection to Pixar's beloved franchise.

'I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,' she wrote.

According to Swift, she was shown an early version of Toy Story 5 before beginning work on the song.

'I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,' she added. 'Sometimes you just know, right?'

The track was specifically created for Jessie, the cowgirl character who first appeared in Toy Story 2.

A press release cited in the film's promotional campaign describes the song as inspired by Jessie's ongoing story in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

That detail has fuelled interest among longtime fans of both Swift and the animated series. While her catalogue has evolved dramatically over the past decade, the association with Jessie creates an obvious connection to the country influences that shaped Swift's earliest recordings.

The project also reunites Swift with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, a creative partnership that has produced some of the most commercially successful music of her career.

Taylor Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 is yours this Friday. pic.twitter.com/yKycpWcyXO — Pixar (@Pixar) June 1, 2026

Fuelled Speculation Long Before The Announcement

The official confirmation may have arrived this week, but many fans had already concluded that Swift was connected to Toy Story 5.

Attention first turned to her website after it began displaying a countdown featuring visual elements associated with the film. Observers quickly noted the use of the franchise's distinctive red-and-yellow typography, a design choice many believed was deliberate.

Among devoted followers, theories spread rapidly. Some pointed out that the initials 'TS' could easily reference both Taylor Swift and Toy Story, interpreting the overlap as another carefully planted clue.

Given Swift's reputation for embedding hidden messages and visual hints throughout her promotional campaigns, speculation gathered momentum long before any official announcement was made.

Pixar uses Taylor Swift lyrics in a new video of their TS billboard:



“She's making those moves up as she goes!” pic.twitter.com/GA2FliTTRl — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 30, 2026

Whether the new release signals a broader return to country music remains unclear. There has been no indication that a country album is currently in development, and neither Swift nor her representatives has suggested that the song forms part of a larger genre shift. Still, for fans who have spent years hoping she might revisit the sound that first made her a star, the release offers a glimpse of what that future could look like.

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At the same time, public interest in Swift extends well beyond her music. Rumours surrounding a possible wedding to Travis Kelce continue to circulate, although no official details have been announced. As things stand, nothing has been confirmed regarding any wedding plans, and reports should be treated with caution until verified by the parties involved.

For now, the focus remains on a song that reconnects Swift with the genre where her career began, while introducing her voice to a new chapter of one of cinema's most enduring animated franchises.