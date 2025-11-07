After a financially successful launch in October, Nintendo is doubling down on their biggest IP with the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC.

The additional content will arrive this Dec. 10 and will bring with it an entire new region to explore, as well as new Pokemon.

DLC Announced With New Trailer

The game's DLC and release date were officially announced with a new trailer showcasing everything that's coming to the game. For fans, this isn't a surprise anymore as the DLC was a part of a datamine last month that showed off the new Pokemon and Mega Evolutions coming to the game.

Headlining the DLC is a new area called Hyperspace Lumiose. Players can access the new area through portals that they'll encounter within Lumiose City.

This new area is teeming with strong Pokemon that breaks the level 100 cap that's currently in the game right now. While it's more challenging for everyone, players will have the chance to find rare Pokemon and new Mega Evolutions within this new area, making exploration worth it.

Although the official list of new additions isn't out yet, the leaks last month coincide with what appears in the trailer. Those confirmed include: Raichu X/Y, Chimecho, New Mega form for Absol/Garchomp/Lucario, Golurk, Meowstic, Crabominable, Magearna, Scovillain, Glimmora, Tatsugiri, and Baxcalibur.

Considering that the new level raises the level cap, it's safe to say that players should treat it as post-game content, meaning that they might want to beat the story before accessing it.

Pre-orders for the DLC are now available. The good news is that Mega Dimension will be available for both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game so no one is left behind.

Players are now left wondering whether this will be the last DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So far, there have been no other leaks for the game. If we're going to base it on previous releases, particularly with Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, there's a good chance that more content is on the way.

New Mystery Gift Out For Pokemon Legends: Z-A

While waiting on the new DLC, players can enjoy a few new things in the game. First off, available now is the Rock and Fairy-type Mythical Pokemon, Diancie. The Pokemon can be acquired for free via the Mystery Gift. To get it, follow these steps:

Head to the main menu and look for Link Play. Select Mystery Gift. Choose "Get via Internet" to get Diancite.

Once you get the Diancite, look for the Looker Bureau and then speak with Mimi. The Pokemon detective will then lead you to an area where Diancie can be found. Once you get Diancie, don't forget to make it hold Diancite so that you can access its Mega Evolution.

Keep in mind that players will need to beat the main campaign of Pokemon Legends: Z-A before they can access Diancie. For now, there's no end date as to when Diancie will be available in the game but it's likely to be up for grabs for a few weeks.