With the 'Michael' biopic now in theatres, Jaafar Jackson is gaining widespread attention, with many praising his portrayal of his uncle, Michael Jackson.

The film is currently one of the biggest debuts of 2026, earning $217 million (£160.64 million) globally in its first weekend of release. Here's everything to know about the rising star who plays the King of Pop.

Who Plays Michael Jackson in the Movie? Meet Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson is a 29-year-old singer, actor, and dancer. He's the son of Jermaine Jackson, one of the members of the 'Jackson 5', and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.

Although he once dreamed of becoming a professional golfer, his strong background in entertainment led him to pursue a career in music. He began his musical journey at the age of 12, playing the piano and drawing inspiration from artists such as Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder, as well as his own family's musical heritage.

In 2019, Jaafar released his first single, 'Got Me Singing', as well as a music video. In 2021, he and several of his relatives appeared in Tito Jackson's music video for the song 'Love One Another'. Beyond music, he's also interested in drawing, fashion, and travel.

'Michael' Marks Jaafar's Acting Debut

'Michael' is Jaafar's first major acting role. Aside from appearing in the 2015 reality series 'The Jacksons: Next Generation', he didn't have any prior acting experience.

He was first approached for the role by producer Graham King in 2020. Instead of auditioning the traditional way, he sent a voice note of himself speaking as his uncle. It took a while, however, before he officially landed the role. After a two-year casting process, he was confirmed to play the King of Pop in the biopic.

'I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by how he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael. It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear he was the only person who could take on this role,' King said.

Jaafar also has the support of Michael's mother, Katherine. 'Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,' she said.

Does Jaafar Really Sing in 'Michael'?

Given that the King of Pop has a unique voice, many wondered how his nephew was able to recreate his vocals in the film. Jaafar spent years learning how to dance and speak just like his uncle, training for hours to perfect the King of Pop's voice. And while he's really singing while portraying his uncle, Michael Jackson's vocals were also blended into some of the tracks.

'When I was doing all the performances, I was actually singing out live in the microphone on top of Michael's track. So it's a blend of my vocal and Michael's', he shared.

There are, however, some moments where there's no backing track, and it's only Jaafar's voice. 'It's actually me singing, the a cappellas, which was really fun to do,' Jaafar said.

Jaafar's Memories of Michael Jackson

Jaafar was just 12 when Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, but he can still recall the 'wonderful times' he had with his uncle.

"I remember just growing up, and we would have family time. Michael would come over to where I was growing up ... and we'd have some days where we'd all get together, play family game day. We'd have wonderful times at Neverland and just playing hide-and-go-seek, getting as much candy, going on rides, watching movies," he told Today.

Talking about playing his uncle, Jaafar said, 'Bringing my uncles story to the big screen has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one it's been an experience I'll carry with me forever.'