The Scary Movie 6 will have a Michael Jackson parody, and its first-look poster shared on X revealed a controversial tagline reading 'Touching fans everywhere.'

The image, reportedly tied to the upcoming instalment of the long-running parody franchise, gave no detailed plot, nor has it been confirmed by the studio behind the film. However, the tagline alone was enough to stir discussion about the King of Pop's child sexual abuse allegations.

Scary Movie 6 Gets Scarier for MJ Fans

Scary Movie 6 is the upcoming sixth entry in the long-running parody horror franchise, currently set for release in 2026.

The film continues the series' trademark style of spoofing major horror films and pop culture moments, with returning cast members like Anna Faris and Regina Hall, alongside the Wayans family returning to creative control. Recent reports show the film is already drawing attention for its marketing, particularly a teaser poster referencing a Michael Jackson parody with the phrase 'Touching fans everywhere.'

First poster for the Michael Jackson parody in ‘SCARY MOVIE 6’.



“Touching fans everywhere.” pic.twitter.com/VN3efSCZdv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 22, 2026

The franchise itself, which began in 2000, has always leaned heavily on exaggerated humour and direct parody of well-known films. Early instalments famously mocked Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Matrix, and The Sixth Sense, often blending multiple cultural references into single comedic sequences.

But Scary Movie also has a long history of referencing sensitive or divisive material. Past films have spoofed topics like serial killers, sexual violence tropes in horror, and even real-world celebrity culture. The humour often works by pushing discomfort to the edge, then exaggerating it for comedic effect.

That style has always split audiences: some see it as a sharp satire of media excess, while others view it as crossing into poor taste.

The new Scary Movie 6 teaser continues that pattern, with the Michael Jackson parody reportedly referencing long-standing allegations surrounding the singer. According to early coverage, the tagline 'Touching fans everywhere' is being interpreted as a deliberate double meaning tied to that controversy.

Read more Michael Jackson's Ex-Pals Allege He 'Drugged, Raped, and Sexually Assaulted' Them in New Lawsuit: Report Michael Jackson's Ex-Pals Allege He 'Drugged, Raped, and Sexually Assaulted' Them in New Lawsuit: Report

Why 'Touching Fans Everywhere' is Controversial

Michael Jackson has faced multiple child sexual abuse allegations over several decades.

The earliest major allegation came in 1993, when a 13-year-old boy and his family accused Jackson of sexual abuse. That case never went to trial because it was settled in a civil agreement, reported to be worth around $20–23 million (£15.8-£18.2 million), with Jackson not admitting wrongdoing.

A second major case followed in 2003–2005, when Jackson was charged with multiple counts of child molestation involving another minor.

After a lengthy criminal trial, he was acquitted on all charges in 2005.

More allegations resurfaced after his death, especially through the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, where two men claimed they were abused as children after forming relationships with Jackson.

Jackson's estate has strongly denied these claims, calling them false. None of the criminal cases resulted in a conviction, and many claims remain disputed or unproven in court.

Separately from criminal proceedings, there have been civil lawsuits involving Jackson's estate rather than Jackson himself, since he is deceased. These include claims from individuals such as Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege they were sexually abused as children. Their cases are not criminal trials but civil actions seeking damages, and they have moved through various stages in US courts over the years.

Some claims have been dismissed at earlier stages, while others have been appealed or are still being contested.