The public image of one of Hollywood's most celebrated power couples is facing an unexpected wave of scrutiny as viral reports challenge the narrative of their seemingly perfect union. For years, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have defined the modern celebrity marriage through playful social media interactions and coordinated red‑carpet appearances.

However, many start to question the status of their marital union as blind items suggest Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni has taken a toll on their marriage. According to a new blind item, the 'Deadpool' star is done with Lively and her controversies.

How the Justin Baldoni Legal Battle is Risking the Reynolds-Lively Marriage

A new report from the social media account @celebritea.blinds has sent shockwaves through the industry by claiming that the couple is no longer living together. The account suggests that the ongoing legal tensions involving Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni, have placed an immense burden on her marriage. While Reynolds has maintained a supportive stance in the public eye, the private reality is reportedly much more strained.

'Ryan allegedly paid for all of the legal fees for Blake, and he has supported her publicly, but behind closed doors, he's allegedly had enough and is done with their marriage and relationship entirely,' the reporter stated.

The account also alleges that Lively has a history of forming intense connections with co‑stars while filming, and claims Baldoni 'wasn't interested,' which allegedly led to the harassment case narrative that has now spilt into court.

The report noted that there was already a report months ago that Lively and Reynolds were no longer together. So, the second report could make one wonder if such a claim was true. 'This alliterate actor keeps saying all of the right things about his wife, but he's not even living with her,' the reporter said, citing a blind item.

How Claims of Brand Protection are Fueling Separation Rumours

This latest update follows a series of blind items suggesting that the couple's marriage was functional months ago. Some commentators believe that the couple is maintaining a facade of unity specifically to protect their individual and collective professional brands.

Read more Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Marriage Is Allegedly 'Over' Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Marriage Is Allegedly 'Over' Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Reynolds, who has built a massive business empire alongside his acting career, is allegedly wary of the negative impact of his wife's legal battle. The previous reports also suggest that the decision to live in separate residences was made well before the current legal scandals became public.

A separate blind item claimed that Reynolds was 'done with Blake' and was allegedly 'only trying to protect what's left of his brand.' Sources who questioned the A-list marriage continuously pointed to Reynolds' absence at Lively's six-hour settlement conference with Baldoni, contrasting it with Baldoni's arrival alongside his wife, Emily. Critics of the couple suggest that frequent public displays of affection are part of a calculated public‑relations effort, and have noted that Lively and Reynolds have not been photographed together as often in recent months.

Reynolds Maintains Public Support for Wife Blake

Despite the growing volume of negative reports, Reynolds has not wavered in his public praise for his spouse, debunking the marital strained rumours. In a recent interview, he said that he has 'never in [his] life been more proud of [his] wife.'

His statement indicates support for Lively amid her legal battle with Baldoni, which stands in stark contrast to the claims found in online blind items. This disconnect suggests that readers should take the reports about Lively and Reynolds' marriage going south with a grain of salt.

While the TikTok reports have gained significant traction, they remain unconfirmed by any official representatives or reputable news outlets. The couple has faced similar rumours in the past, only to emerge more unified in their public appearances.