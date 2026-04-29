Legendary soul‑blues singer Barbara Carr passed away on 15 April in Maryville, Illinois. She died peacefully and surrounded by family. Following this, her fans, friends and family celebrated her life and lasting legacy as they mourned her passing at 85.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she is survived by her husband Bill Greensmith, children Margaret, Charlesetta, Vicky, and Charles Carr III, siblings James, Loretta, Gracie, and Robert, nine grandchildren, and 'a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews,' according to her obituary.

Barbara Carr's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed in detail, and her family's statement focuses on celebrating her life rather than naming a specific medical condition. The family will also hold wake services privately to fulfil her wishes.

Barbara Carr's Career Start and Breakthrough

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Born on 9 January 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri, Barbara began singing in church as a child before forming a cover band at 16, which shaped her effortless, gospel‑inflected approach to secular material. The early start also helped define her approach to singing, which blended gritty blues phrasing and testimony-style delivery.

Her later years saw her recognised as a regional icon, with local music institutions and fan groups highlighting her as a 'legendary' figure in the St. Louis blues community. She was prolific with collaborations and live performances at the time, she told Jefferson Blues Mag, although some ventures did not fare as well as she had hoped.

'I was still doing gigs during all of this, and I then came overseas and came to Italy and I worked throughout Europe for some while and then I got home and got a job for about five years or so for a school district in St Louis,' she recalled. 'I was a cashier and nutritionist and I liked that and I was still doing music around St. Louis with different groups.'

Accolades and Lasting Legacy

Carr's career spanned six decades of musical artistry, built on a powerful voice that carried her from church choirs in Missouri to national stages and studio recordings. She released 16 albums that showcased her deep passion for soul blues, from 1989's Good Woman Go Bad, 2003's Talk to Me, and 2012's Keeps the Fire Burning.

Carr accolades include being twice honoured with a Living Blues Award as Blues Artist of the Year, as well as several Blues Music Award nominations over her career. These reflect a body of work and a lasting legacy that inspired artists across genres in the music industry.

Barbara Carr's Husband Offers Heartfelt Eulogy

Outside her musical career, Carr is best remembered by her entire family as a loving matriarch. 'To mom,' her husband Bill wrote in her obituary. 'First thank you for trusting me with the hardest task of my life. I did my best and it was my honour. I will miss you calling me almost every morning at work.'

'I will learn to play the piano better and hope soon to play a song for you and you are listening,' he continued. 'I love how you carried yourself and it helped shape me into the person I am today. Thank you for being my mom and I will always love and miss you.'