While the world of professional basketball and elite hip-hop often intersect, the latest crossover has shifted from the court to the courtroom of public opinion. Lexie Brown, a decorated athlete in her own right, has suddenly found her name trending alongside NBA veteran Klay Thompson and rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

Thompson and Megan's relationship has just ended after the latter accused the former of cheating. Shortly after Megan's viral post about Thompson, Brown's name was linked to the Dallas Mavericks' Guard. Here are 10 photos highlighting the woman currently navigating a storm of high-profile relationship allegations.

Who Is Lexie Brown? Professional Pedigree and WNBA Career

Read more 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson

Lexie Brown is far more than a name in a news cycle; she is a seasoned professional athlete with an elite basketball lineage. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches, the guard was selected ninth overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun. Since then, she has built a formidable reputation as a sharp-shooting guard and a savvy defensive presence on the perimeter.

Her career reached its pinnacle in 2021 when she became a WNBA champion with the Chicago Sky. Beyond her championship ring, Brown is recognised for her high basketball IQ and her consistent performance across several franchises, including the Los Angeles Sparks; she currently plays for the Seattle Storm, having joined the franchise in February 2025.

She currently maintains a significant Instagram presence with nearly 300,000 followers. Her IG profile serves as a professional portfolio for her career as a WNBA athlete and a lifestyle influencer.

Her content documents her career on the basketball court, fashion and lifestyle. It offers a closer, more personal look into her life, including gym workouts, travel highlights, and intimate moments with her family, including her dad, former NBA player Dee Brown.

Lexie Brown Linked to Klay Thompson Amid Infidelity Claims

The WNBA star became a central figure in the social media firestorm following reports that she was the third party in a celebrity cheating row. Claims surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that she had allegedly been sharing private messages with her pals about her rumoured romance with Klay Thompson, who was still with Megan Thee Stallion at the time. A source claimed that the former Golden State Warriors player told Brown that his relationship with the Grammy winner was 'just for social media.'

Further fueling speculation, digital sleuths noted that Brown and Thompson had recently begun following each other on social media. While neither athlete has issued a formal press statement, the timing of their digital interaction coincided with the public collapse of Thompson's previous relationship.

Consequently, Brown was forced to temporarily lock her Instagram comments section as fans of the rapper flooded it with accusations.

Megan Thee Stallion Ends Relationship With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a scathing Instagram Story about Thompson's alleged infidelity. The rapper explicitly mentioned her partner's inability to remain faithful.

She questioned how someone could spend time with her family only to admit later they don't know if they can be 'monogamous.' She also mentioned that she put up with Thompson's 'horrible mood swings and treatment' during his basketball season.

Megan had already confirmed that she had broken up with Thompson. In her statement, she said, 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.'

As the dust settles, Lexie Brown remains focused on her professional duties, though the association with the NBA star continues to overshadow her athletic achievements. For Megan Thee Stallion, the focus has shifted toward her upcoming music and personal recovery.

The fallout serves as a stark reminder of the intense scrutiny faced by women caught in the crosshairs of professional sports scandals.