Michael Jackson's three children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson, appear to be divided when it came to their father's new biopic. The trio was expected to make an appearance at the movie premiere, but only Paris and Blanket attended the event.

The eldest of Michael's children, Paris, later released a statement explaining why she did not want to be involved in the project in any way. She said that there is no truth to what is shown in the movie, but viewers would believe it to be factual, and she does not want anything to do with that.

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In her lengthy video, Paris explained why she had been silent about her father's biopic. 'Big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are going to be happy with it, like a big section. The film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy,' she said.

Paris went on to say that biopics are from Hollywood, so they are intended as entertainment and not to reveal the truth about the subject. However, producers and the people behind these biopics sell the project to viewers as though they are 100 percent factual when this is not the case.

Paris Jackson is finally speaking out about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic… and you can feel the weight behind every word.

This isn’t just another movie for her, this is her father’s legacy being put on display for the world to judge all over again. Memories,… https://t.co/kOhcv9s3Bl pic.twitter.com/ddBubMxjvT — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) April 11, 2026

'There's a lot of inaccuracy, and there's a lot of just full-blown lies. And at the end of the day, like, that doesn't really fly with me. I don't really like dishonesty. I spoke up, I wasn't heard... that's it,' she said.

Paris also acknowledged that many of her father's fans will still watch the biopic and believe it to be true. She urged them to go ahead with supporting the project and simply leave her out of it.

Michael Jackson's Fans Divided Over Paris Jackson's Video

On X, one user showed their support for Paris, who they believe is trying to protect her father's legacy. However, several others criticised her for speaking about the biopic when most scenes in the project took place before she was born.

'Paris Jackson is finally speaking out about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic... and you can feel the weight behind every word. This isn't just another movie for her. This is her father's legacy being put on display for the world to judge all over again. Memories, controversies, truth, speculation... all wrapped into one film. And now people are asking: Who really gets to tell his story?' one netizen wrote.

She wasn’t even around during most of the events in the movie. She just wanna be visible and heard since it’s her “dad”…… — KB (@certified1KB) April 11, 2026

'She wasn't even around during most of the events in the movie. She just wanna be visible and heard since it's her 'dad,' one person wrote.

I call 🧢



She doesn’t know what’s true and what’s not true in order to take this hard stance. She doesn’t know any more than what the fans know about Mike’s life before she was born. She wasn’t old enough to hear 1st hand stories from MJ about his past. I think she has a main… — Apex Vault (@NoPedestalsHQ) April 11, 2026

'She doesn't know what's true and what's not true in order to take this hard stance. She doesn't know any more than what the fans know about Mike's life before she was born. She wasn't old enough to hear 1st hand stories from MJ about his past. I think she has a main character complex and is pouting because this movie isn't centered around her,' another person wrote.

Other users also started taking sides and opted to stay loyal to Prince and Blanket, who both support the biopic.

'If you don't like the movie, then stay out of it. I am with Prince and Blanket here. The truth is, you do care. That's why you're speaking up. If you really don't care about it, you don't need to speak up. Yes, you're right. F*** out,' one netizen wrote.

Jackson Family in Full Support of New Biopic

This weekend, the Jackson family posed for a series of photos taken at the movie premiere. The photograph shows Prince and Blanket alongside their cousin, Jaafar Jackson, who played the role of the late singer in the film, a visible show of support for the project.

Paris, Janet, and La Toya Jackson were not present in the photograph. It remains unclear why Michael's sisters were not at the premiere.