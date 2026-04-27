The long-awaited Michael has stormed the global box office, delivering a record-breaking opening weekend despite a wave of mixed-to-negative critical reviews.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and centred on the life of Michael Jackson, the film has emerged as a commercial juggernaut, underscoring the enduring appeal of the King of Pop.

According to industry figures, Michael debuted with an estimated $97 million (£78 million) domestically and approximately $217 million (£174 million) globally, marking the biggest opening weekend ever for a biographical film.

The performance surpasses previous genre benchmarks, including Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer, cementing its place as the highest-grossing biopic debut in box-office history.

Industry analysts described the launch as an 'instant sensation', with the film dominating both domestic and international markets within days of release.

Notably, the film also recorded one of the year's strongest preview performances, signalling significant audience anticipation ahead of its official debut.

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Critics Divided as Audiences Turn Out

Despite its commercial success, Michael has received mixed reviews from critics, with some questioning its narrative depth and its handling of sensitive aspects of Jackson's life.

Early critical scores reflected this divide, with some outlets describing the film as lacking nuance, while others praised its performances and musical sequences.

However, audience reception has told a markedly different story. Viewers awarded the film strong approval ratings, including an 'A-' CinemaScore and high recommendation figures, indicating that cinema-goers remain largely enthusiastic.

Star Power and Nostalgia Drive Success

A significant factor behind the film's success appears to be the enduring cultural impact of Michael Jackson, whose music and legacy continue to resonate across generations.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late icon's nephew, whose portrayal has been widely praised as a standout. Critics have noted that he nails the look and captures the essence of the performer's stage presence.

The soundtrack, featuring some of Jackson's most iconic hits, has also contributed to the film's broad appeal, drawing both longtime fans and younger audiences to cinemas.

Internationally, the film performed particularly strongly in markets such as the UK, France, and Mexico, further boosting its global tally.

Controversy and Constraints Behind The Scenes

Michael's production was not without challenges. Reports indicate that the film underwent significant revisions, including reshoots and narrative adjustments, partly due to legal considerations surrounding how certain allegations could be depicted.

As a result, the storyline focuses primarily on Jackson's rise to fame and career peak during the 1980s, avoiding more contentious periods of his life.

While this approach has drawn criticism from some quarters, it may also have contributed to the film's accessibility for mainstream audiences.

What Comes Next

Given its record-breaking debut, industry insiders suggest that Michael could be the beginning of a larger franchise. Early discussions have already pointed towards potential sequels exploring later phases of Jackson's life.

Director Antoine Fuqua has reportedly expressed interest in expanding the story, with unused footage and material offering scope for future instalments.

For now, however, the film's immediate impact is undeniable. In an era where box office success is far from guaranteed, Michael has demonstrated that a powerful cultural legacy, combined with global fan enthusiasm, can still translate into blockbuster numbers.

As one analyst succinctly put it, the film has 'set the box office up for a big summer', signalling a strong start to the cinematic season.