James Gunn has clarified that DC Studios' 8-to-10-year roadmap was never limited to story points or interconnected superhero plotlines. In a Threads post (deleted by the user, but the comments are visible) on 29 October 2026, the DC Studios co-chief explained in the comments that the plan also covered DC's wider strategy, including established characters, emerging properties, filmmaker freedom, different tones and ratings, and creative influences such as Star Wars and George R.R. Martin.

The clarification followed an earlier discussion about how closely individual DC Universe projects needed to connect. Gunn defended the idea of standalone storytelling, arguing that individual films should have value beyond their contribution to a larger franchise narrative. However, he made clear that this approach did not mean abandoning connections between stories altogether.

The DCU Roadmap Makes Room for Standalone and Connected Stories

Gunn described two approaches to storytelling within the DCU. Some projects would stand alone as self-contained entries, while others would contribute to a larger narrative structure. He identified the horror film Clayface as an example of the former and 'The Superman Saga' as an example of the latter.

There is an important distinction between these approaches. Gunn said each instalment within the larger narrative should work independently, whether or not viewers have watched the other projects. This allows stories to share characters and continuity without requiring audiences to follow every release to understand what happens next.

His explanation also addressed concerns that individual films might exist solely to prepare audiences for future crossovers. Gunn pointed out that the Superman Saga begins with Superman and continues into Man of Tomorrow, incorporating characters introduced in other DCU stories. However, those separate projects do not exist simply to set up that larger narrative.

In a separate Threads discussion reported by Variety on 26 October, Gunn described the DCU as an 'alternate universe'. He explained that storytellers could enter its timeline at different locations or periods and tell those particular stories. His point was about the creative possibilities within the fictional universe, not a promise that audiences could jump between any point in its timeline.

Gunn also referenced Star Wars, which he said had told stories across films, television, games and books for around 50 years. He acknowledged that the franchise did not offer the same tonal variety he wanted for DC. The comparison highlighted his interest in a universe that could accommodate different kinds of storytelling without requiring every project to serve the same narrative purpose.

The DCU Roadmap Separates Established Heroes From Potential New 'Diamonds'

Gunn's 27 October clarification also explained how DC Studios views its character priorities. He described Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as the franchise's established 'diamond characters'. He contrasted them with smaller characters the studio believed could potentially become diamonds themselves.

The names he identified in the second category were Krypto, John Stewart and Peacemaker. Their inclusion shows that the roadmap covers more than the development of DC's most established superheroes. It also considers how other characters could become important properties within the wider universe.

There is, however, a distinction between identifying potential and confirming a production commitment. Gunn did not announce separate films or television series for these three characters in his posts. Nor did he provide a timetable for developing them into major properties.

The strategy described in his statement therefore combines a focus on established characters with an interest in developing smaller ones. It does not establish that every character will receive equal prominence or that each will eventually become a major franchise property.

Creative Freedom Is Part of the DCU Roadmap

The roadmap also addresses the creative direction of DC productions. Gunn specifically mentioned the intention to foster filmmaker freedom and allow multiple tones and ratings across the franchise. These priorities form part of the wider plan rather than simply the narrative structure connecting individual projects.

His comments suggest that DC Studios does not intend every film and television series to follow an identical creative approach. Different productions can explore different tones and ratings while remaining part of the same fictional universe.

However, Gunn did not identify which future productions would receive particular ratings or adopt specific genres. He also did not explain the precise boundaries of creative control between filmmakers and studio executives. His statement established the creative principles behind the roadmap, rather than providing detailed production rules.

Gunn also named Star Wars and George R.R. Martin among the creative influences behind the DCU strategy. While he specifically discussed the different formats used by Star Wars, he did not identify which particular elements of Martin's writing would influence future DC projects.

The clarification provides a broader understanding of what Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran originally planned for the franchise. The eight-to-10-year roadmap encompasses character priorities, storytelling structures and creative freedom, alongside the development of individual projects. It does not, however, provide a complete production schedule or confirm the future of every character mentioned.