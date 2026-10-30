The search for the next James Bond has entered a crucial stage, with reports suggesting that at least four actors have been offered screen tests to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy. While Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor have been named among the reported contenders, the identity of the fourth actor remains a mystery.

The reports have fuelled speculation among fans eager to discover who will inherit the 007 role. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the identities of the actors involved or announced a casting decision. While several names have emerged as possible candidates for the unidentified position, none has been substantiated by an official announcement.

Who Are the Reported Names in the James Bond Screen-Test Reports?

Lowden, Turner and O'Connor have featured prominently in recent reports about the casting process.

Lowden is known for playing River Cartwright in Apple TV's espionage series Slow Horses, opposite Gary Oldman. His experience portraying an intelligence officer has helped make him a popular choice among fans, although his involvement in the reported screen tests has not been officially confirmed.

Turner, meanwhile, has appeared in projects including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Boys in the Boat and Masters of the Air. The actor has repeatedly attracted attention in discussions about Craig's successor, but he has not confirmed that he is testing for the role.

O'Connor, who starred in The Crown and Challengers, has also been linked to the reported auditions. However, questions have been raised about his availability because of his theatre commitments in London.

Several reports have described a small group of potential candidates being considered for the part. The precise composition of that group remains unclear.

Who Could Be the Mystery Fourth James Bond Candidate?

The unidentified fourth actor has prompted considerable online discussion, with several names being suggested as possibilities.

Jack Barton is one candidate that has been mentioned in several reports. The actor has appeared in Heartstopper and Poor Things, and was also featured in the second series of the BBC drama SAS: Rogue Heroes. Incidentally, the drama was written by Steven Knight, who is attached to write the next Bond film.

Another name circulating is Jack O'Connell, who has appeared in Sinners, 28 Years Later and its sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and had previously been linked to the role. However, The Hollywood Reporter reported that he would not be among those screen-testing for Bond.

Joe Alwyn has also been mentioned in online speculation. The actor, known for The Favourite and Hamnet, has connections to casting director Nina Gold, prompting some fans to suggest that he could be under consideration.

These possibilities remain unconfirmed. None of the publicly discussed names can currently be identified as the mystery fourth contender.

Which Actors Have Reportedly Been Ruled Out?

Some actors previously associated with the Bond race have reportedly fallen out of contention.

Jacob Elordi, known for Euphoria and Frankenstein, was reported to no longer be testing for the role. Reports have also suggested that Nicholas Hoult and Harris Dickinson are not the unidentified fourth candidate.

Such reports do not necessarily establish whether an actor was considered for another role in the film. Until the studio provides further information, the precise extent of the casting process remains uncertain.

When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

The forthcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.

Craig last played Bond in No Time to Die, released in 2021. His departure has left the franchise searching for a new lead capable of bringing a fresh interpretation to the long-running character.

An announcement could arrive before the end of 2026, according to recent reports, although no official date has been confirmed.

For now, Lowden, Turner and O'Connor remain among the names linked to the reported screen tests, while the fourth actor's identity continues to fuel speculation. Until Amazon MGM Studios confirms its choice, the mystery surrounding Bond's next leading man remains unresolved.