Fans are calling Superman star David Corenswet a real-life superhero after the actor was caught on camera stepping in when a photographer touched Supergirl star Milly Alcock without her permission.

In the clip, the actor was chatting with Alcock and Superman co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult when the photographer, seemingly attempting to get her attention for a photo, placed his hand on Alcock's back.

Corenswet then broke away from the conversation and exchanged words with the photographer while moving closer to Alcock's side.

'Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer,' a DC fan account wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer pic.twitter.com/IaMBntXG8B — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 22, 2026

The video quickly spread across social media, with many fans calling Corenswet a 'real-life Superman' and praising his swift reaction.

'David is superman both in the movies and in real life,' one user wrote on X, while another said, 'Real Life Superman for a reason.'

'God, I love how David jumped in instantly,' another user wrote. 'That's some real Superman behavior right there David stepping up to protect Milly shows great co-star respect. Class act from the Man of Steel himself,' another said on X.

David Corenswet steps in after a photographer puts their hands on Milly Alcock on the ‘SUPERGIRL’ carpet. pic.twitter.com/nttEH4qvX3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2026

'Good on David Corenswet for stepping in. A photographer has no business putting their hands on an actress at a red carpet event, or anywhere else,' another commented.

'And this is what women are talking about. There is no reason for you to put your hands on her. All the other photographers got her attention without touching her,' another user pointed out.

About 'Supergirl'

Supergirl is the second film in the DC Universe (DCU), following Superman. According to the film's synopsis, 'When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.'

Alongside Alcock, the film stars Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Alcock made a brief cameo in 2025's Superman, while Corenswet is set to appear in Supergirl.

Talking about the upcoming film, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told ExtraTV, 'I think it's very different. I think it's different in every way. It's based on a wonderful graphic novel by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It's a Supergirl who's a hero like we've always known her, but she's haunted,' Gunn told.

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'She's had a very, very, very difficult life, bringing up, on a chunk of rock outside of Krypton, and she's damaged because of it, and she's not really ready to accept the suit in a way that Superman was,' Gunn added.

Gunn also teased that Alcock will have a big role in Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman.

'She's very, very different from her cousin, which puts them at odds, which is a big part of this movie, and then an even bigger part of Man of Tomorrow, which we're filming now... Milly's got a big role in that one,' Gunn said.

Supergirl is set to be released in theatres on 26 June 2026.