Miley Cyrus is reportedly considering her next career move after performing at the Hollywood Bowl. As she attempts to balance performing, protecting her sobriety, and deciding what she wants next, she is considering returning to acting. However, a source claims that she is disappointed by the opportunities coming her way.

The singer has spoken openly about why a full-scale tour holds little appeal as she prioritises her health and stability.

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Wants to Be 'Beyond' Her Celebrity Persona

According to the Daily Mail's source, Cyrus is seriously considering what she wants the next phase of her career to look like. 'She's struggling with what comes next,' said the insider. 'Miley is at a point in her life where she's really trying to figure out who she is and, more importantly, what she wants to be beyond just being Miley Cyrus, the celebrity.'

The source claimed that recent setbacks from her latest work also contributed to the uncertainty. 'Her new music hasn't really taken off the way she wanted,' the insider said.

Cyrus recently released Bass Persuades in September following two sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows in October. Her return included new music, familiar hits, and a tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton. But according to the source, a new acting role could offer something she is currently missing.

The singer became a household name for playing Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel show of the same name. However, the Daily Mail's source claimed that she wants a project that allows audiences to see her differently.

'One thing she's been considering is getting back into acting, because she wants the opportunity to show people there's more to her than the Miley Cyrus persona they've known for years,' the source claimed.

Her acting credits include The Last Song, LOL, and So Undercover. She also played the fictional pop star Ashley O in a 2019 episode of Black Mirror.

The source alleged that finding the right follow-up has been quite difficult. 'The problem is the kinds of scripts and roles she's looking for haven't really been coming her way,' the insider said. 'She wants something serious, whether it's a film or a television project, that gives her a chance to really act and show a different side of herself.'

Cyrus Is Determined To Protect Her Sobriety as She Opened Up About Concert Struggles

Cyrus has publicly explained why she is hesitant to return to life on the road.

In a 2025 ABC News interview, Cyrus said that maintaining sobriety proved difficult while touring and that she considered it an important source of stability. She described the emotional crash that followed performing in front of thousands of people.

In a separate May 2025 interview, she emphasised how much her recovery shifted her priorities. 'I've learned this about myself over the years,' she explained. 'The sobriety is like, that's like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it's changed my entire life.'

Cyrus has also previously shared that she drank again during the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming sober.

Her October performances drew criticism from concertgoers who complained that she wasn't singing every lyric of some hits. During the two-night performances, she addressed the struggles she faces while going up on stage. 'It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show,' she said. 'It does not come as natural as it once did to me before.'

The show also gave Cyrus the opportunity to perform close to home after years of putting off a major tour. Her set included Jolene in honour of her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton's Absence Proved Difficult for Miley Cyrus

Parton had been a part of Miley Cyrus' life since childhood, appearing in Hannah Montana and collaborating with her on music. The two recorded together over the years, including a version of Wrecking Ball for Parton's 2023 album, Rockstar.

According to the Daily Mail's source, Parton's passing left Cyrus without someone she regularly turned to. 'Dolly was someone she could turn to for advice, and not having her around has been really difficult,' said the insider. 'She's at a stage where she needs that kind of guidance, but she's also trying to find those answers on her own.'

For her next acting project, the source said Cyrus wants the chance to expand her range beyond the image that fans know her for. 'She wants to build something meaningful that lasts,' the insider said. 'And right now, she's trying to figure out how to get people to give her the chance to prove she can.'