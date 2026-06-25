James Gunn is facing renewed scrutiny over the direction of the rebooted DC Universe after an early review of Supergirl delivered a damning verdict on the highly anticipated superhero film, branding its screenplay as 'the worst script' the critic could remember.

The criticism has attracted attention because Supergirl is only the second major cinematic release from DC Studios since Gunn and Peter Safran took charge of the franchise. Gunn has repeatedly argued that strong screenwriting would be the foundation of the new DC era, making the harsh assessment particularly notable as the studio continues its efforts to rebuild audience confidence in superhero films.

'Worst Script' Criticism Raises Questions for DC Studios

The review, published by Variety ahead of the film's release, praised Gunn's previous commitment to prioritising quality scripts but argued that Supergirlfalls well short of that standard.

Written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie, the film was criticised for its narrative structure, character development and overall storytelling. The reviewer described the project as a visually busy adventure that struggles to provide compelling motivations or emotional depth for its central characters.

The criticism arrives as DC Studios seeks to distinguish itself during a period of superhero fatigue that has affected both DC and Marvel releases in recent years.

Milly Alcock Takes Centre Stage as Kara Zor-El

Australian actress Milly Alcock leads the film as Kara Zor-El, also known as 'Supergirl.' The character is portrayed as a more rebellious and hardened figure than previous versions seen in comics and screen adaptations.

According to the review, Kara spends much of the film travelling across dystopian worlds while grappling with the aftermath of Krypton's destruction. The film reportedly embraces a grittier aesthetic and a more rebellious tone than traditional Superman stories.

While the screenplay drew the review's strongest criticism, the reviewer suggested Alcock's performance was not the primary issue. Instead, the criticism centred on a protagonist viewed as underdeveloped despite being the focus of the story.

Plot and Villain Draw Heavy Scrutiny

Read more Fans Say Hollywood Has 'Run Out Of Ideas' As Reboots And Sequels Continue To Take Over Fans Say Hollywood Has 'Run Out Of Ideas' As Reboots And Sequels Continue To Take Over

The film follows two central storylines. One sees Kara attempting to save Krypto the Superdog after the animal is poisoned, while the other follows Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young woman seeking revenge against Krem after witnessing the murder of her family.

Krem, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, serves as the film's principal antagonist. However, the review argued that the villain lacks the charisma and presence needed to elevate the story.

The reviewer also questioned whether the relatively straightforward narrative provides enough substance for a major DC blockbuster, suggesting the film relies too heavily on action sequences and visual spectacle.

Reception Could Impact DC Universe Momentum

The early reaction to Supergirl is likely to attract attention from fans closely following the future of the DC Universe. The film arrives after Superman, which generated a mixed range of reactions but was generally viewed as a promising start to Gunn's long-term plans.

Gunn and Safran inherited a franchise that had struggled to maintain consistency at the box office and with critics. Their strategy has focused on creating a connected universe built around carefully developed stories and characters.

As a result, criticism of the screenplay is likely to receive particular scrutiny from both industry observers and comic book fans.

Jason Momoa, Superman Among Positive Talking Points

Despite the negative assessment, the review highlighted several elements more favourably. Jason Momoa's debut as bounty hunter Lobo was singled out as a source of energy, while David Corenswet's appearances as Superman also received praise.

Both characters are expected to play important roles in the broader DC Universe moving forward, making their appearances notable for audiences following the franchise's future.

With Supergirl positioned as a key chapter in DC Studios' expanding slate, attention will now turn to wider critical reviews, audience reactions and its box-office performance when the film reaches cinemas.