Callum Turner has sparked fresh speculation that he could be preparing to become the next James Bond after reportedly stepping down as a director of the film production company he founded with his wife, Dua Lipa. The 36-year-old actor's departure from Twentytwo Films Ltd has attracted attention because it coincides with reports that he has reached the final stages of casting for the iconic 007 role.

With Amazon MGM Studios reportedly conducting screen tests for Daniel Craig's successor, fans are wondering whether Turner's latest business decision signals that he is preparing for one of the biggest commitments of his career. However, neither Turner nor the studio has confirmed that he has been offered the part.

Turner Steps Down From Production Company

Turner reportedly resigned as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, the production company he established with his wife, Dua Lipa, in August 2025. The company was created to pursue film and television production projects, with both stars initially listed as directors.

Following Turner's departure, Lipa reportedly appointed lawyer David Farquharson as a new director. The company remains registered for motion picture and television programme production activities. The timing of the change has raised eyebrows because playing James Bond would require a significant commitment, potentially involving several films, promotional appearances and strict scheduling arrangements.

A source quoted in reports about Turner's resignation suggested that he was making the right moves to become the next 007, describing the role as an all-consuming commitment that would be a priority for producers. Nevertheless, there is no official evidence that Turner's departure from the company was directly connected to the Bond casting process.

Actor Reportedly Reaches Final Bond Screen Tests

The speculation has intensified following reports that Turner is among a small group of actors being considered for the next James Bond film. According to reports published in October, final screen tests were expected to take place at Bray Studios in Berkshire, with Turner among the names invited to participate.

Other reported contenders include Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and The Crown actor Josh O'Connor. An additional mystery candidate has also reportedly been included in the final selection process. The screen tests are said to involve performances designed to assess the candidates' suitability for the physically demanding and highly recognisable role.

Director Denis Villeneuve is attached to the upcoming film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been hired to write the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also overseeing the next instalment.

Although Turner remains a prominent contender, reports have suggested that Lowden is currently ahead of him in bookmakers' odds.

Turner Has Previously Addressed the 007 Rumours

The actor has been linked to the role for years, but he has repeatedly avoided confirming whether he is involved in the casting process. In a June 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Turner said he knew as much as the public about Amazon MGM Studios' plans. He also joked that even friends he had not spoken to in a decade were contacting him to ask whether he was going to become James Bond.

During another interview in August, he was asked about the rumours again but declined to provide a definitive answer. 'I don't know anything, so I can't comment,' he reportedly said, adding that the subject was too loaded to discuss.

His careful responses have done little to stop speculation, particularly as his name continues to appear alongside other reported finalists.

Dua Lipa's Potential Bond Connection

Turner's potential involvement has also prompted fans to revisit speculation about his wife. Dua Lipa has previously been mentioned as a possible performer for the next James Bond theme song, although there is no official confirmation that she has been approached or selected.

The singer has already established herself as a major figure in the music industry, and fans have suggested that having her contribute to the soundtrack could create an interesting connection between the couple and the franchise. For now, however, both possibilities remain speculation.

Amazon MGM Studios has not announced its next 007, and Turner's resignation from Twentytwo Films Ltd does not establish that he has secured the role. With final screen tests reportedly taking place, the wait for Daniel Craig's successor may finally be approaching its end.