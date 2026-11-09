Rochelle Fleming-Finney, the Philadelphia-born lead singer of First Choice, whose 1973 hit 'Armed and Extremely Dangerous' helped establish the group's international reputation, has died. Her death was reported on Saturday, 7 November 2026, following an announcement attributed to her manager, George Iz Correia.

The news came after a career spanning Philadelphia soul, disco and dance music. Correia paid tribute to Fleming on social media, remembering a woman who 'brought light, laughter and love to the world.' No cause of death was announced.

Fleming's manager reportedly said she died in Philadelphia on 5 November, aged 72. However, published music biographies give her birth date as 11 February 1950.

Rochelle Fleming's Journey From Philadelphia Schoolgirl to First Choice Star

Fleming's musical career began at Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, where she performed with fellow students, including Annette Guest and Wardell Piper.

The young singers initially performed under the name The Debonettes, developing their sound through local appearances before attracting wider industry attention.

Philadelphia radio personality Georgie Woods helped connect the group with producer Norman Harris and songwriter Allan Felder. Their collaboration contributed to the group's transformation into First Choice, although its membership changed during those early years.

The group achieved its national breakthrough in 1973 with 'Armed and Extremely Dangerous', a recording that showcased Fleming's commanding voice.

The single reached No. 11 on Billboard's R&B chart and No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. In Britain, it climbed to No. 16 on the Official Singles Chart.

For a young group emerging from Philadelphia's competitive music scene, those rankings marked a breakthrough beyond American soul audiences.

Further recordings, including 'Smarty Pants', 'The Player' and 'Guilty', strengthened First Choice's reputation. Their music combined melodic soul arrangements with increasingly prominent dance rhythms.

Fleming's performances remained central to the group's identity. Her voice could move from restrained phrasing to powerful declarations, bringing urgency and personality to recordings that became familiar to club audiences.

How Rochelle Fleming's First Choice Recordings Shaped Disco and House Music

First Choice's association with Norman Harris continued through recordings released on the Gold Mind and Salsoul labels, where the group developed a lasting connection with disco.

'Doctor Love', 'Love Thang', 'Double Cross' and 'Hold Your Horses' became part of the group's dance catalogue.

Among their most enduring recordings was 'Let No Man Put Asunder', a song whose influence extended beyond the disco era.

Originally featured on First Choice's 1977 album Delusions, the recording subsequently became associated with the emerging house music scene.

DJ Frankie Knuckles helped introduce the track to new audiences through his club sets. Later remixes and sampling further extended its reach, decades after Fleming recorded her original vocals.

The longevity of those recordings reflected more than nostalgia. First Choice's music continued to provide material for DJs and producers working in newer dance genres.

After the group's original breakup, Fleming continued recording. She participated in a revived First Choice line-up that released 'Love Itch' in 1987, before making further dance recordings, including 'Danger!' and 'Suffer the Consequences'.

Her death was reported shortly after renewed attention to fellow First Choice singer Wardell Piper, whose previously recorded song 'Anywhere' had recently been released.

First Choice's original recordings continued circulating through remixes, covers and samples, particularly 'Let No Man Put Asunder', which became closely associated with house music long after its 1977 debut.