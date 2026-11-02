Ben Whishaw has confirmed that he will not return as Q in the next James Bond film, bringing his run as the franchise's gadget expert to an end as the search for Daniel Craig's successor reportedly enters its final stages.

The British actor, who played the MI6 quartermaster opposite Craig in three films, believes the long-running spy franchise needs a significant overhaul to remain relevant to modern audiences. Whishaw said the 007 films should be 'reinvented completely' to continue being 'relevant'.

Ben Whishaw Shares Thoughts on Future Bond Films

Reflecting on its future in a new interview, Whishaw said the world had changed considerably since the last instalment.

'The world has changed so much since the last Bond film so you have to find what is relevant about it,' he said. 'I think it needs to be reinvented completely. But it's not for me to say.'

Ben Whishaw's James Bond Exit

Whishaw first appeared as Q in 2012's Skyfall, taking over the role previously played by John Cleese. He reprised the character in Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021), Craig's final appearance as the British secret agent.

His portrayal introduced a younger, more technologically minded version of the MI6 equipment specialist, creating a different dynamic with Craig's more experienced and often unconventional Bond.

Whishaw had previously suggested that the franchise could start again with an entirely new cast. During a 2024 appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said he believed the producers would begin again with a 'completely new cast', although he indicated at the time that he would be willing to return if asked.

He has also expressed reservations about how the films handled Q's sexuality. In his latest interview, he described the character's storyline as 'unsatisfying', explaining that a brief reference to Q's sexuality in No Time to Die was not explored further.

Whishaw also addressed the intense public interest surrounding the next casting decision, describing the speculation as 'deliberate hype'. He said the secrecy surrounding the films was part of the process, with actors receiving only the pages of a script relevant to their own scenes.

Who Could Be the Next James Bond?

Whishaw's comments come as reports suggest that the search for Craig's replacement is approaching its conclusion. Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor have been named among the actors linked to final screen tests, alongside a fourth contender whose identity has not been publicly confirmed.

According to reports, the auditions took place at Bray Studios in Berkshire over the weekend of 23-25 October, with further activity reported afterwards. Amazon MGM Studios has not officially announced its chosen actor or confirmed the identities of the reported finalists.

Lowden, best known for playing River Cartwright in Apple TV's Slow Horses, has emerged as a leading contender. A fan poll announced Lowden as the most popular candidate with 47.7% of votes.

Turner, whose credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Masters of the Air, has also been repeatedly linked to the role. O'Connor, known for The Crown and Challengers, is another reported contender.

The fourth actor remains unidentified, leaving room for further speculation as fans await an official decision.

Denis Villeneuve To Lead the Next 007 Film

The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.

Craig's departure after No Time to Die left the franchise facing the challenge of introducing a new leading actor while retaining the elements audiences recognise.

With Whishaw apparently stepping away from Q, the next film could mark a broader reset for the series. However, until Amazon MGM Studios confirms its casting and creative plans, the extent of that reinvention remains unclear.