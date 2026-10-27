Amanda Seyfried once feared that starring in a Marvel superhero film could damage her career. More than a decade after turning down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, the actress has revisited her decision, admitting that she seriously doubted the film's chances of success because of its unusual characters and space setting.

Speaking during a Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in October 2026, the 40-year-old actress reflected on passing up the part that ultimately went to Zoe Saldaña. Although the 2014 film became a major box-office success, Seyfried said she does not regret her decision, explaining that her personal priorities and concerns about the demands of the role played a significant part.

Why Amanda Seyfried Thought 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Would Flop

Seyfried recalled how the film's unconventional premise initially made her question whether audiences would embrace it.

'I think turning down "Guardians of the Galaxy" was just so obvious to me at the time,' she said. 'I'm like, "This is not going to be a hit".'

The actress struggled to imagine a blockbuster centred on a talking tree, Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, and Rocket, a talking raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper.

'And also they're all in space,' she said, recalling her concerns about the project. 'And I was just like, "This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there's a high chance that this could be bad".'

Seyfried acknowledged that her prediction was wrong, given the film's subsequent success. However, she maintained that declining the role was the right decision for her at the time.

The Mamma Mia! star also cited the prospect of spending long periods in the make-up trailer and the physical demands of the production as reasons the role did not appeal to her.

'I just don't want to spend all the time in the make-up trailer. I just can't sit still anyway,' she said, adding that she disliked stunts and heights. She also explained that she preferred having something tangible to work with when performing rather than having to imagine an entire world around her.

The three Guardians of the Galaxy films, directed by James Gunn and released between 2014 and 2023, collectively grossed approximately $2.48 billion (£1.86 billion) worldwide at the box office.

'Part of Me Wishes I Had Done It'

Seyfried previously discussed turning down a major superhero role in a 2019 interview with MTV International, although she did not identify the character or franchise by name.

'It was a big one. I don't regret it. That's the truth because I didn't want to be [painted] green for six months out of every year,' she said.

She acknowledged that her perspective had shifted somewhat as her daughter became interested in superhero stories.

'Beautiful, beautiful stories they tell through superheroes, and my daughter is really obsessed with superheroes now. Part of me wishes I had done it, and part of me is like, "I had a life to live!"'

Seyfried also said at the time that the studio had not approached her again. Her remarks about spending months painted green were widely interpreted as referring to Gamora, although she did not explicitly confirm the character's identity during that interview.

How Zoe Saldaña Made Gamora Her Own

Saldaña ultimately portrayed Gamora in four Marvel Cinematic Universe films: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The role required extensive make-up to achieve the character's distinctive green appearance.

In 2023, following the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Saldaña indicated that she did not expect to reprise the role, saying, 'I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora'.

Her comments reflected her belief that the franchise could continue even if she no longer played the character.

For Seyfried, however, the decision to step away from the opportunity remains one she stands by. Despite acknowledging that she underestimated the film's prospects, she has made it clear that joining one of Marvel's successful franchises was not worth sacrificing the personal priorities and working conditions she wanted.