Johnny Depp returns to major Hollywood filmmaking on Friday, 13 November 2026, with Paramount Pictures' Ebenezer, four years after his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Playing Ebenezer Scrooge, the 63-year-old actor declares, 'I'm not the man I was,' in the film's trailer.

The comeback follows years of legal battles that affected Depp's Hollywood career, including his departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2020. Although he continued appearing in independent productions, Ebenezer marks his first major Hollywood studio film in eight years.

The trailer makes the connection between Scrooge's transformation and Depp's return difficult to overlook. Wearing heavy makeup and grey hair, his character delivers another pointed line, 'It's good to be back.'

Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood as Paramount Bets on Ebenezer

Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer reimagines Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol as a supernatural story about confronting the past. Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley are among its supporting stars.

Depp made a surprise appearance dressed as Scrooge at San Diego Comic-Con in July, helping introduce the film's trailer to audiences.

Nellee Holmes, executive producer of Depp's 2023 film Jeanne du Barry, believes the actor retains considerable industry support.

Speaking to CNN, Holmes described him as 'a good human being' and said European audiences had maintained a different relationship with the star.

'His work is his weapon,' she said.

Crisis communications expert Evan Nierman offered a similar assessment, suggesting that confronting controversy could strengthen the film's promotional appeal.

'He continues to be the closest thing Hollywood has to a sure thing,' Nierman told CNN.

Yet Depp's return remains divisive, particularly among critics who question how Hollywood responds to allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp's Amber Heard Trial Continues to Shadow His Comeback

Depp's career suffered a major setback following his legal disputes with Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse. He has consistently denied abusing his former wife.

In November 2020, London's High Court dismissed his libel claim against The Sun's publisher. Mr Justice Nicol found that allegations of Depp's violence towards Heard were substantially true.

Depp was subsequently refused permission to appeal. Warner Bros also asked him to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise following the judgment.

In June 2022, a Virginia jury found Heard had defamed Depp through statements in a 2018 opinion article. However, it also upheld one of her counterclaims involving statements by Depp's lawyer.

The court awarded Depp $10.35 million (£7.71 million) and Heard $2 million (£1.49 million). Both parties settled their appeals that December.

Mary Anne Franks, a George Washington University law professor, criticised Depp's renewed prominence in comments to CNN.

'Not only has he not suffered meaningful consequences, he's been lauded,' Franks said, referring to his public rehabilitation.

Content creator Haley Metzger also criticised the comeback, describing it as a 'slap in the face' to abuse survivors.

Heard, meanwhile, appears in Silenced, a documentary directed by Selina Miles examining the use of defamation proceedings against women who report abuse. The film screened at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Depp's return extends beyond Ebenezer. His next project, Day Drinker, will reunite him with Penélope Cruz alongside Madelyn Cline, with another major theatrical release planned for 2027.