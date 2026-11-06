JD Vance's proud claim that the Trump administration has delivered a '$472 billion' (£352 billion) economic win for New York has been thrown into doubt, after critics highlighted that much of the money is not actually earmarked for the Empire State.

On 2 November, the US vice president shared a White House graphic titled 'The Trump Administration Delivers for New York', declaring: 'We've got your back, New York!' The post highlighted billions in business commitments, protected jobs and falling crime.

An X Community Note quickly challenged the presentation, questioning whether several figures were genuinely New York-specific or could be credited directly to the Trump administration.

The $472 Billion Investment Claim Has a Catch

The headline figure is based on real company announcements. The White House lists 14 investment commitments worth approximately $472 billion, including pledges from IBM, Micron and Anthropic.

However, the geographical scope varies considerably. Micron's $250 billion (£186 billion) commitment covers US semiconductor manufacturing, with its major megafab project in Clay, New York. Anthropic's $50 billion (£37.3 billion) plan covers AI data centres in New York and Texas.

IBM's $150 billion (£112 billion) pledge is a US-wide investment, although the White House identifies more than $30 billion for research and development and quantum-computing work in New York.

JD Vance tried to take a victory lap for Trump over NYC’s successes.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded with a HILARIOUS video that perfectly captures the art of taking credit for someone else’s work. 😂



Trump administration’s contribution: Look busy. Do nothing. Take ALL the… pic.twitter.com/TFUIHD9Zju — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) November 3, 2026

The White House itself acknowledges that six of the 14 commitments are US-wide or multi-state investments that include New York. Others, including projects from Regeneron, Chobani and Corning, are specifically identified with locations in the state.

That makes the distinction crucial to the headline figure: these are announced commitments, not $472 billion already invested exclusively in New York.

The 48% Crime Drop Also Faces Scrutiny

The investment claims were not the only figures challenged. The White House highlighted a 48 per cent fall in murders across 28 police departments.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's office confirms that figure, but it relates to departments participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination programme between January and May 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. It is not a statewide murder-rate reduction.

New York City has recorded a separate decline. NYPD figures show murders fell 19.8 per cent, from 253 to 203, during the first nine months of 2026. Shooting incidents also dropped 11.6 per cent. The department described these as record lows for that period, while cautioning that the statistics remain preliminary.

Mamdani 's Nine-Second Video Delivers a Viral Jab

On 2 November, Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to JD Vance's post with a nine-second subway video originally posted by content creator Olly Bee.

The clip showed a man in a high-visibility vest appearing to take credit for a train's routine movements.

The video was later broadcast on US political show 'Morning Joe', where presenters reacted with on-air laughter and discussed politicians' claims of credit for broader economic and crime trends.

According to Clarín, Mamdani's post surpassed 28 million views and 1.2 million likes within its first few hours.

The White House also claims its tax legislation protected 337,000 New York jobs, preserved $66 billion (£49.2 billion) in economic activity and protected $32 billion (£23.8 billion) in wages.

Those are administration figures, and their underlying methodology deserves closer examination before they are treated as independently established outcomes.

Vance's post highlighted the administration's economic and crime statistics in New York and has prompted further scrutiny of how those headline figures are defined and attributed.