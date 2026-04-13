Lauren Sánchez Bezos has made her family plans somewhat public after telling The New York Times that she would 'have a baby tomorrow' with husband Jeff Bezos. The Emmy-winning journalist, 56, made the comment in an interview published on 11 April 2026, though a spokesperson quickly clarified she is not currently expecting.

Sánchez Bezos and the Amazon founder married in June 2025 in a high-profile ceremony in Venice, Italy. Bezos, 62, shares four children with his former wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez Bezos has three children from previous relationships. Together, they have frequently spoken about the importance of family unity following their marriage, describing their households as a defining part of their relationship.

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What Lauren Sánchez Actually Said In The Interview

In her conversation with The New York Times, Sánchez Bezos was asked about the possibility of expanding their family further. Her response was direct and unguarded. 'I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow,' she said, before repeating, 'I would have a baby tomorrow.' A spokesperson later clarified that the statement should not be interpreted as confirmation of pregnancy.

The comments have readers questioning whether they hinted at plans for another child or simply reflected her openness to the idea. Either Sánchez Bezos or Jeff Bezos has made no official announcement regarding a pregnancy, and there is currently no verified indication that the pair is planning to have a child together.

Sánchez Bezos has previously spoken warmly about her family, particularly following the couple's wedding in Venice. In earlier interviews, she described the moment their children gave speeches during the ceremony as one of the most emotional parts of the day.

'The biggest moment was with my kids. They all got to do speeches,' she recalled in a separate interview. 'Jeff's kids did speeches, my kids, and one of my kids, who is dyslexic... went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him.'

She added that the experience deeply moved her, particularly as it showed personal milestones within the family. Her daughter's speech during the ceremony also left a strong impression. 'I started bawling. Like, I could not,' she said, describing the moment before the couple exchanged vows.

How the Bezos-Sánchez Love Story Started

The pair first crossed paths around 2016, when Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were moving in overlapping high-profile social and professional circles in Los Angeles. At the time, both were still married to their previous partners, and their early connection remained private until 2019, when reports surfaced that they had begun dating publicly shortly after Bezos announced his separation from MacKenzie Scott and Sánchez confirmed the end of her marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

By 2023, the relationship had become firmly established, with Bezos proposing during a trip to the south of France with an engagement ring widely reported to feature a large pink diamond. Their engagement was followed by increasingly visible appearances at major events, from red carpets to international trips aboard Bezos's yacht.

They married in a lavish Venice ceremony on 27 June 2025, blending their two families into one household of seven children from previous relationships.

Since their wedding, the couple has remained a constant presence on the celebrity circuit, often showing up in high-profile cultural and business appearances.

In early 2026, they were announced as co-chairs and major supporters of the 2026 Met Gala, signalling their growing influence in fashion philanthropy circles. Around the same time, they were also spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

With public appearances left and right, the two have been enjoying time as a newly married couple. With seven shared children from their exes, it seems another child is not on the horizon for now.