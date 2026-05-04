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Met Gala protest tensions escalated in New York as one of fashion's most exclusive nights collided with political outrage, billionaire scrutiny, and a striking activist stunt inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

What is usually a tightly choreographed evening of couture and celebrity spectacle has instead become a cultural flashpoint.

As reported by The New York Times, this year, the presence of Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, as honorary chairs has fuelled a wave of criticism, turning the Met Gala into a symbol of widening inequality and public frustration.

A Protest Inside the Met Museum that Shocked Visitors

At the centre of the controversy is a fake urine protest at the Met Museum, staged by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon. According to reporting, close to 300 bottles of fake urine were placed inside the museum ahead of the gala.

The group said the installation was meant to highlight complaints from Amazon warehouse workers about harsh conditions and limited bathroom breaks. In one of the most widely shared protest messages, activists projected the line, 'If You Can Buy the Met Gala, You Can Pay More Taxes', onto major New York landmarks, including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.

The action reframed the museum space itself, turning a cultural institution into a stage for labour and inequality debates.

Could the Met Gala soon be a thing of the past? As stars threaten to snub $100k-per-ticket event over Jeff Bezos' sponsorship, how the charity it was invented to support has been quietly plotting to fund itself https://t.co/5tTGFS4wgp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 4, 2026

Bezos Becomes the Focal Point of Backlash

The Bezos Met Gala backlash began almost immediately after his role was announced in February. Opposition grew alongside rising anti-wealth sentiment in New York, where debates about affordability and inequality have become increasingly central in local politics.

Newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani added political weight to the moment when he confirmed he would skip the gala, saying his focus is on 'affordability', a break from the tradition of mayoral attendance.

The decision was widely interpreted as a signal of shifting attitudes toward elite cultural events in the city.

'Bezos Ball' Memes and Growing Cultural Frustration

Online and on the streets, the event has been rebranded by critics as the 'Amazon Prime Gala' and the 'Bezos Ball'. The Met Gala controversy 2026 has quickly moved beyond fashion circles, spilling into wider debates about wealth, influence, and corporate power.

Inside the staggering amount Jeff Bezos paid to take over the Met Gala https://t.co/m0F1dN5Hbn pic.twitter.com/yUslpgKiEr — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) May 3, 2026

Activists argue that Bezos represents a broader system of inequality. Micah Uetricht, editor of Jacobin, described him as 'one of the great avatars for, you know, just endless, rapacious accumulation of wealth and exploitation of workers at the expense of the rest of us'.

Democratic strategist Jon Reinish added, 'It's not like a situation of the quiet rich. This is the loud rich. And in a populist moment, that creates tension.'

Celebrity Criticism and Cultural Discomfort

Even figures inside media and fashion have weighed in. Influencer Blakely Thornton, who previously covered the gala, said he would rather be dragged through broken glass 'than participate in this oligarch-orchestrated clown show', underscoring growing unease among some cultural commentators.

Fern Mallis, the creator of New York Fashion Week, called the Met Gala 'the biggest ball of the year', but noted its evolution away from its original purpose.

She said, 'it's really about the celebrities and the musicians and the athletes and all these cultural icons of the day', adding that many attendees may have little connection to the museum itself.

The System Behind the Spectacle

While Bezos remains the focal point, some critics argue the issue runs deeper. Molly Gaebe, co-founder of the Debt Gala, said, 'the system is the villain', framing the protest as part of a wider critique of wealth concentration rather than a single individual.

Others, like Cynthia Nixon, argued the stakes are cultural as well as political, saying, 'The Met Gala is now giving Bezos exactly the kind of reputation laundering and cultural rocket fuel he needs to keep destroying America'.

A Gala that Still Commands Global Attention

Despite the backlash, the Met Gala remains one of the most influential fundraising events in the world. Amy Odell, who has written extensively about Anna Wintour, noted the gala's financial importance to Vogue and its parent company, Condé Nast.

Michael Gross summed up its global pull, saying, 'Every eye in the world is going to be on that. Even the haters can't help but be fascinated.'

As fashion's biggest night continues under a cloud of protest, one thing is clear: the Met Gala is no longer just about clothes. It has become a stage for one of the most visible cultural debates of the moment, where glamour and grievance now share the same spotlight.