Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest individuals, is reportedly earning a base annual salary of $81,400 (£64,000 approx).

According to Unilad, this figure has remained unchanged since the late 1990s and is said to be lower than the average construction worker's pay in the United States. The Amazon executive chairman, who stepped down as chief executive in 2021, continues to hold an estimated eight per cent stake in the company, now worth around $225 billion (£177 billion approx), according to financial reporting.

While corporate salaries at leading US firms often run into the millions with bonuses and stock awards, Bezos's case stands out because his declared cash pay has remained fixed for more than two decades.

Amazon itself has transformed dramatically since its early days as an online bookstore launched from a garage in Bellevue, Washington, in 1994. It is now a global retail and cloud computing giant, generating billions in daily revenue and shaping how modern e-commerce operates. Yet the founder's salary has not kept pace with that growth.

Jeff Bezos Salary And Amazon Pay Structure Explained

Bezos' salary has stayed since 1998. On paper, that places him below many senior professionals in the United States, including construction workers in some regions when overtime and demand are factored in, based on figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, Bezos has previously explained that his approach to pay was intentional. He previously said, 'I already owned a significant amount of the company, and I just didn't feel good about taking more.'

Read more Jeff Bezos Reveals the Root of Anxiety in People and a Simple Way to Make it Go Away Jeff Bezos Reveals the Root of Anxiety in People and a Simple Way to Make it Go Away

He added, 'I just felt, 'How could I possibly need more incentive?' I just would have felt icky about it.'

Despite the low salary, Bezos does not rely on it as his primary income. His role as executive chairman means he is no longer involved in daily operations, but he remains deeply tied to Amazon through his ownership stake.

The company also covers additional costs linked to security and business travel, which have been reported at around $1.6 million (£1.25 million approx) in a recent year. Amazon has said such expenses are necessary given its profile and ongoing association with the business.

His successor as chief executive, Andy Jassy, operates under a very different structure, with a base salary of around $365,000 (£287,000 approx) and significant stock-based compensation, which is standard for senior executives at major US tech firms.

Salary vs His Billion-Dollar Wealth

The contrast between Jeff Bezos' salary and his overall fortune is striking. His wealth is not built on earnings from Amazon payroll but on equity. Bezos still holds an estimated eight per cent stake in Amazon, which has risen massively in value as the company expanded into global retail, logistics, and cloud computing.

That ownership stake, rather than his salary, is what drives his position among the world's richest individuals, with his net worth estimated at around $225 billion (£177 billion approx) depending on market fluctuations.

In simple terms, when Amazon's share price rises, the value of his holdings rises with it.

Bezos has long pointed to this structure as the reason he kept his salary low. His argument is essentially that additional cash compensation is unnecessary when his financial incentive is already tied to the company's performance. This is common among founders—they keep salaries low but hold equity. In Bezos's case, that equity is worth hundreds of billions, which is why his 'low salary' doesn't reflect his actual wealth at all.

Amazon itself has grown from a small online bookseller into one of the most influential corporations in the world, reportedly generating more than $2 billion in daily revenue.