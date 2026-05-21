A Lyft driver used AI-generated damage photos to claim cleaning fees from passengers and has been blocked from the platform after a Florida father disputed a $75 (£59) charge.

The incident, which involved two teenage girls and a disputed post-ride cleaning fee, has raised questions about how easily artificial intelligence images can be used to challenge or manipulate gig-economy dispute systems.

AI-Generated Damage Claim Triggers Lyft Investigation

The controversy began after Bert Gor said his two daughters, aged 14 and 15, used Lyft on 16 May after returning from a beach trip in Florida. The AI damage photo allegation emerged when the driver later submitted images claiming the teenagers had left the back seat in a messy condition.

The photos reportedly showed spilt drinks, food scraps and a large yellow stain across the upholstery, which the driver used as evidence to justify a $75 (£59) cleaning fee. Gor, however, said his daughters strongly denied causing any damage.

A Lyft driver reportedly attempted to charge riders a $75 damage fee by using an AI-generated image of a fake mess inside the vehicle



The Gemini logo is visible on the bottom-right-hand side of one of the photos pic.twitter.com/t9UqntGiVx — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 20, 2026

'They didn't have food or drinks in the car,' he said. 'These girls were coming back from the beach.'

The dispute escalated when Gor directly challenged the charge with Lyft and requested the evidence the driver submitted. When he showed the images to one of his daughters, she noticed something unusual almost immediately.

She pointed out what appeared to be an artificial intelligence watermark linked to Google's Gemini system, suggesting the image may not have been real.

'She goes, 'Dad, that's AI. You could see the Gemini logo on the bottom right-hand side of one of the photos,'' Gor said. Gemini is Google's AI platform, which includes tools capable of generating highly realistic images.

Once the suspicion was raised, Gor contacted Lyft again, telling the company that the evidence appeared to be AI-generated. The claim quickly shifted the direction of the investigation.

Lyft Response After AI Image Scams Passengers

Lyft later confirmed it had reviewed the complaint and taken action against the driver. According to statements shared with WESH, the company said it takes damage disputes seriously and assesses each case based on available information.

The firm stated it had 'reviewed the rider's concerns, offered reimbursement, unpaired the rider and driver, and addressed the matter directly with the driver.'

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Gor said the company ultimately reversed the $75 (£59) charge, refunded the family and removed the driver from the platform after reviewing the evidence.

While Lyft has not publicly confirmed that AI was definitively used to create the images, it acknowledged that the submitted material was unreliable enough to warrant disciplinary action.

The case has since circulated widely online as an example of how AI-generated content is beginning to blur the boundaries in everyday customer disputes, particularly in app-based services where decisions are often made quickly and remotely.

Gor later urged other riders to scrutinise unexpected fees closely, warning that small charges can easily go unnoticed if passengers do not challenge them.

'If you're not paying attention to this and, you know, you're getting charged $75 (£59), I mean, you know, it can really add up,' he said. 'So you've really got to pay attention.'

AI Scams in Rideshare Platforms Raise AI Usage Concerns

The AI-generated damage photo case is not an isolated case. Similar disputes have recently emerged across delivery and rideshare platforms as generative AI tools become more accessible and harder to distinguish from real images.

In this case, Lyft said it had 'unpaired the rider and driver' and addressed the matter directly with the individual involved, though it did not provide further details about the driver's identity or any longer-term sanctions.

The company maintains that it reviews disputes on a case-by-case basis and relies on submitted evidence, rider feedback and internal checks to resolve conflicts.

For passengers like Gor's family, however, the experience has exposed how quickly trust can be shaken when digital evidence itself becomes questionable as more AI tools become accessible.