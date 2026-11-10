A registered nurse in Kamloops, British Columbia, allegedly offered sex to a male patient. The regulatory order says she told him sex was important for a man's health. The allegations against Lori Chern are under investigation by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM). The regulator restricted her practice on 4 November 2026. The allegations concern an assessment at her home.

The BCCNM received the complaint on 6 August 2026. It issued a Summary Protection Order, an interim measure to manage risk during an investigation. The regulator said its role at this stage was not to decide whether the allegations are true. Chern has denied engaging in sexual misconduct, according to the order.

What the Complaint Against Lori Chern Alleges

The complainant said a pharmacist gave him Chern's contact details. He contacted her to arrange an assessment and forms for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). According to the order, Chern told him to attend her home.

The complaint alleges Chern asked the man to sit on her couch. She sat beside him and began caressing his arm while taking his blood pressure. After the reading, she allegedly complimented his physique and vital signs. She reportedly said he appeared to have the health of an 18-year-old.

The complaint further alleges Chern asked about the man's sex life. She allegedly said sex was important for a man to regulate himself and remain healthy. She then offered to have sex with him, according to the order. The man declined, but claims Chern said he could contact her outside work to arrange a sexual encounter.

The allegations appear in the BCCNM's Summary Protection Order, dated 4 November 2026. It records the complaint and reasons for interim restrictions. It does not establish that the alleged conduct occurred.

The complainant provided screenshots of messages he said he exchanged with Chern. The order says the messages largely conformed to the complaint. It adds that Chern had not submitted the assessment forms, saying her Medical Services Plan (MSP) number was not working.

BCCNM Restricts Chern's Practice During Investigation

The Investigation Committee said the evidence established a prima facie case at this preliminary stage. It found nothing manifestly unfounded or exaggerated about the complaint. It said the allegations fell within the definition of sexual misconduct under British Columbia's Health Professions and Occupations Act.

The committee identified a significant risk of harm because the alleged incident took place unsupervised at Chern's home. It said interim action was necessary to protect the public. However, it did not suspend her registration.

Under the order, Chern is limited to practising at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater and Princeton General Hospital. She cannot see clients through her private business, RN Collaborate. The regulator said the limits addressed the risk while allowing her to continue nursing elsewhere.

The order notes that Chern had no previous disciplinary record involving nurse-client boundary violations. The restrictions remain until the complaint is disposed of, a disciplinary order is made, or the protection order is changed or terminated.

A Summary Protection Order is an interim measure, not a final disciplinary decision. The allegations remain unproven, and the investigation is continuing.