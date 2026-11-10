Noah Kahan tickets for The Last Of The Bugs World Tour 2027 go on general sale on Thursday, 12 November, at noon local venue time. The sale covers stadium dates across North America, Europe and the UK. Fans who missed the artist presale can still try for remaining seats.

The stadium run starts on 24 April at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, before travelling across North America, Europe and the UK. It follows Kahan's sold-out The Great Divide World Tour in 2026. Live Nation initially announced 31 dates, including four nights at Boston's Fenway Park.

The schedule has since expanded, with a second Ford Field show listed for 9 June and a second MetLife Stadium date on 19 June. The Boston Globe also reported two more Fenway concerts, on 21 and 22 June.

The sale schedule is already under way. The North American Artist Presale opened on Tuesday, 10 November, after registration closed on 5 November. For Ticketmaster-hosted shows, access is linked to the account used to register, so a separate code is not required.

What Noah Kahan Fans Need To Know Before the General Sale

A further presale is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 November, through Spotify. It is reserved for eligible Spotify Premium subscribers in the United States who receive an invitation by email or app notification. Ticketmaster says the Spotify allocation is limited to two tickets per buyer.

The European presale has a different route. Live Nation said European tickets would first be offered through an artist presale via Laylo, which began on 10 November. Fans should not assume every date uses the same platform or access rules.

For the general sale, the safest starting point is Kahan's official tour page. Select the required date and follow the ticket link provided for that venue. Most North American dates are listed through Ticketmaster, while SeatGeek is the official ticketing partner for the 4 May Nashville concert at Nissan Stadium.

Ticketmaster says its listed shows will open general sales at noon local venue time, with a six-ticket limit. Its tour help page does not list a single price. It says the organiser will release price details when sales begin. Prices and availability should therefore be checked against the individual event listing.

Noah Kahan Tickets and the Face Value Resale Rules

Kahan is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange for North American dates. Ticketmaster says resale prices are capped at the original purchase price, while transfer restrictions apply where state law allows them. Some states permit transfers, so the rules are not identical everywhere.

Ticketmaster has warned that tickets offered through unauthorised sellers may be fake or invalid. Fans should check the official event listing before paying, particularly if a resale offer appears before the public sale.

There is no guarantee that every seat will remain available until the general sale. Presales have already had access to part of the inventory, and Ticketmaster says availability can vary by event. Fans should therefore check their chosen venue's listing for the latest sale time, ticket limit and purchase link before joining the queue.