Jennifer Lopez's former husband, Ojani Noa, has alleged that the singer was unfaithful during their marriage and claimed her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs began before their divorce, according to remarks published following Lopez's 57th birthday celebrations on 24 July.

Lopez and Noa married in February 1997, shortly before her rise to international fame. Their marriage ended less than a year later, with the couple separating in January 1998.

During that period, Lopez was recording her debut album, On the 6, and working with producer and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, then known professionally as Puff Daddy. The pair later entered a high-profile relationship that attracted significant media attention.

Ojani Noa Makes Fresh Claims About Marriage

Speaking in an interview from Miami, Noa claimed he believes Combs played a role in the breakdown of his marriage to Lopez. 'She cheated on me with Diddy,' Noa alleged.

According to Noa, he and Lopez were involved in launching a nightclub in Los Angeles while she travelled between New York and Miami to complete work on On the 6.

He claimed Lopez and Combs spent increasing amounts of time together during those recording sessions and alleged they knew one another before their relationship became public.

Noa further alleged he became suspicious after hearing rumours about the pair and later seeing published photographs of Lopez and Combs together.

'A picture appeared in the US magazines of her sitting on Diddy's lap at the pool of Miami Beach Hotel,' he said. 'We started to fight really badly as I knew she was cheating on me.'

He also claimed Lopez continued making public appearances with him while their relationship had already deteriorated.

'We went to the Oscars and she was using me so she could pretend to everyone that everything was OK. It wasn't. So we got divorced,' Noa alleged. Neither Lopez nor Combs has publicly responded to Noa's latest allegations.

Relationship Timeline Returns to Spotlight

The allegations have resurfaced as renewed attention on Combs' legal proceedings has prompted fresh discussion of his past relationships and professional collaborations.

Lopez and Combs became one of the entertainment industry's most recognisable couples in the late 1990s following her separation from Noa, appearing together regularly at public events.

However, neither Lopez nor Combs has publicly addressed Noa's latest account or commented on his claims regarding the timeline of their relationship.

Noa has spoken publicly about his marriage to Lopez on several occasions over the years, including during previous legal disputes involving videos and other materials connected to their relationship.

His latest comments revisit claims about events that allegedly occurred more than 25 years ago.

Lopez Focused on Life After Ben Affleck Divorce

The renewed attention comes as Lopez continues to receive media coverage following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

The couple married in 2022 after rekindling their early-2000s romance before later separating.

According to a source quoted by US media following Lopez's birthday celebrations, the singer is currently focused on family, friends and her professional commitments.

The source reportedly said Lopez was 'in a really happy place' and intended to continue celebrating her birthday.

Asked about her future, the source added that Lopez remained 'open to finding love' and hoped to meet 'the right person.'

The same source also described Lopez's current relationship with Affleck as 'very close' but 'platonic.'

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has publicly commented on those reported remarks.

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Allegations Remain Unverified

Noa's claims concern events dating back to the late 1990s and have not been independently verified.

While Lopez's relationship with Combs became public after the end of her marriage to Noa, the timeline described by Noa remains his personal account.

Representatives for Lopez and Combs had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

The interview has nevertheless renewed public interest in one of the earliest chapters of Lopez's personal life as attention surrounding both her former relationships and Combs' legal issues continues.