Wall Street has just delivered a jaw-dropping reminder of how much power one executive can wield. Jensen Huang's dramatic return to NVIDIA helped ignite a spectacular rally across US markets, sending technology shares soaring and raising an unsettling question: has the AI boom become dangerously dependent on one man?

One CEO Returns, And Wall Street Roars Back

NVIDIA reinstated Huang as president and chief executive on 23 November, reversing his resignation less than two weeks earlier. The board unanimously approved his return after discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials.

Jensen Huang gets a hero’s welcome back at $NVDA headquarters.

C’mon. They didn’t really want him gone. Stock market gained like $3 trillion in market capitalization on news of his return. pic.twitter.com/jxlY3yNRU3 — Brent (@brent_e_trader) November 24, 2026

The market reaction was explosive. NVIDIA shares surged 31.5%, their biggest one-day percentage gain since 9 May 2003. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3%, the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.5%.

The Nasdaq-100 added more than $2 trillion (£1.53 trillion) in market value, according to Reuters, as investors rushed back into technology and AI-related stocks.

The Man Whose Absence Shook the AI Trade

Huang's influence reaches far beyond NVIDIA. The chipmaker supplies essential technology for the AI industry and has become a central player in the infrastructure race powering the sector's expansion.

His departure had intensified an already bruising sell-off, with investors questioning whether enormous AI investments could deliver the returns markets expect.

Yesterday: $3 trillion added to the US Stock market in 10mins



The power of one man, Jensen Huang



More than combined GDP of 117 countries 😳 https://t.co/Ir2YxuLeCS pic.twitter.com/P6thvXhZz6 — Zh0u (@Crypto_Zh0u) November 24, 2026

Alexander Morris, chief executive of F/m Investments, offered a striking assessment in a Reuters video transcript. He said one person appeared to be propping up a substantial part of the financial economy, warning that investors should be concerned if reinstating a single executive could reverse such a dramatic market decline.

That observation cuts to the heart of the rally. If one person's return can help lift markets so dramatically, what happens if confidence in that person disappears again?

Trump's Intervention Adds Another Twist

US President Donald Trump publicly pushed for Huang's return and later said he had helped secure an agreement with NVIDIA's board. The reinstatement has since drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about national security, corporate governance, and the company's dealings involving China.

NVIDIA's board said it received input from senior US officials and was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. However, the company confirmed that its independent-director investigation into a reported foreign intelligence effort would continue.

The Questions Behind the Market Euphoria

Huang's resignation followed reports of extramarital relationships, including an alleged relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities reportedly examined over suspected links to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but has not publicly addressed the individual alleged relationships in detail. The espionage allegations have not been established as fact.

NVIDIA also said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries, while creating a board committee focused on national security and export controls.

The rally may have restored investor confidence, at least for now. But the bigger question remains: is Wall Street betting on NVIDIA's long-term strength, or placing extraordinary faith in the man at its helm? With AI continuing to dominate investor sentiment, Huang's extraordinary comeback could prove to be a defining moment for Wall Street, or a warning of just how fragile the market's confidence has become.