Donald Trump has managed to turn a bizarre celebration of NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang into a fresh headache with some of his own supporters. After posting an AI-generated image of Huang holding a red bra in a recreation of Trump's famous Butler assassination-attempt photograph, the president faced angry comments from followers, including one threatening to stop following him altogether.

'Okay! I'm done! I'm NOT following you any more, President Trump! That is DISGUSTING!!!!!!!!!!' Truth Social user LibertyHill reportedly wrote.

HAHA. Just waiting for the inevitable meltdown over this post. Someone let me know when the bra burning outside Trump Tower starts so I can bring snacks. 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/tFrEjmOhnD — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) November 23, 2026

Another commenter, Mama Coco Her, who identified herself as a female conservative and Trump supporter, was equally blunt: 'As a Trump supporter, female, conservative, I find this red bra victory dance meme to be gross and hate to see our President condone and support this meme.'

The backlash was not simply about bad taste. Other commenters questioned the message Trump was sending by turning a photograph associated with a deadly attack into a joke.

Trump's Red Bra Meme Recreates Butler Assassination Photo

Trump shared the manipulated image on Truth Social on Monday, 23 November, placing Huang in the scene of the 13 July 2024 shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The original photograph, captured by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, showed Trump bloodied and raising his clenched fist as Secret Service agents rushed to protect him. The attack killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore and wounded others.

In Trump's version, Huang appears bloodied, holding a red bra where Trump's raised fist had been. An NVIDIA flag replaces the American flag in the background, while the agents remain around him. The image is an edited parody, not a genuine photograph of Huang at the shooting.

Some followers took particular issue with the Secret Service reference. 'This is an insult to those Secret Service members in the picture,' commenter Trinnte reportedly wrote.

Another user, Stop Treading on the USA, urged Trump to delete the image and fire whoever had posted it, questioning whether someone on his team was responsible. There has been no independent confirmation that a staff member published it.

Trump Had Just Celebrated Huang's Return to NVIDIA

The timing added another layer to the controversy. Earlier that day, Trump had celebrated Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA's chief executive, just 11 days after the executive resigned on 12 November.

NVIDIA's board announced Huang's return on 23 November after discussions with him and input from senior US government officials. Trump had publicly backed the decision and later told CNBC: 'Sex sells, fellas,' arguing that the controversy could even prove a net positive for Huang.

Huang's departure followed his admission of infidelity and reports of relationships with other women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by some US intelligence officials of links to Chinese intelligence.

US authorities were investigating suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for China, although Reuters said it had not independently verified whether she was working for the Chinese government.

Reports also said the Justice Department had no evidence of wrongdoing by Jensen Huang or NVIDIA.

Trump Supporters Turn Criticism Towards His Priorities

Another commenter, CanIKickIt, reportedly criticised Trump's focus on billionaires, arguing that struggling families needed more attention to housing affordability and tax relief for blue-collar workers. The user also warned that the issue could hurt Republicans in 2028.

For LibertyHill, however, the message was far more personal: the user threatened to unfollow the president over the image.

Trump's post may have been intended to celebrate Huang's return with a provocative joke. Instead, it gave some of his own followers a reason to publicly question the president's judgement.