Jensen Huang's 11-day absence from NVIDIA inspired a Chinese social media joke: he supposedly quit to play Grand Theft Auto 6. NVIDIA announced on 23 November 2026 that Huang had returned as president and chief executive.

NVIDIA announced Huang's resignation on 12 November, effective immediately. Chief financial officer Colette Kress became interim CEO. The departure followed reports about Huang's personal conduct and an alleged relationship with a woman suspected by US authorities of links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life. On 17 November, board chair Harvey C. Jones said directors did not intend to reinstate him. Six days later, the board reversed course, citing input from senior US government officials.

Why Weibo Thinks Jensen Huang Took A GTA 6 Break

The timing fuelled the online joke. Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November, during Huang's absence. A Weibo user from Jiangsu province suggested the game explained his departure.

'Mystery solved: Jensen Huang quit his job to go home and play GTA 6. Now that he's had his fun, he's back at work,' the user wrote.

A user from Hunan province described Huang's return as a triumphant comeback after two weeks of unpaid leave. The actual gap between NVIDIA's resignation and reinstatement announcements was 11 days.

Business Insider reported on the posts on 24 November, saying Huang-related discussions accounted for three of Weibo's five most popular technology topics. The posts do not establish that Huang took time off to play the game.

Huang returned in a navy cotton jacket rather than his trademark black leather one. Some Weibo users compared it with clothing associated with Chinese officials, known as the 'cadre look.' There is no evidence of a political message.

Memes Give Way To Questions About NVIDIA's Future

Not every Weibo post was humorous. A user from Zhejiang province argued Huang's reinstatement could benefit the artificial intelligence industry but might bring tighter restrictions on China's access to AI technology. That was the user's assessment, not an announced policy change.

A user from Shanxi province suggested NVIDIA could not operate effectively without Huang. The same user speculated that manufacturing partners might have pressured the board to reinstate him, fearing disruption to business relationships. No public evidence supports that claim.

NVIDIA said on 23 November that directors voted unanimously after discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. It said the return posed no national security risk. An independent investigation into a reported foreign intelligence effort will continue.

A separate committee of independent directors, set up on 17 November, oversees national security and export control risks. The ongoing investigation means questions surrounding the circumstances of Huang's departure have not all been resolved.

NVIDIA shares closed about 31.5 per cent higher on 23 November, the biggest one-day gain in the company's history. CoreWeave gained 22 per cent and Nebius advanced 20 per cent.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it the 'correct and proper decision.' He said the US government saw no national security risk. NVIDIA did not identify the officials who provided input.

Huang is back as NVIDIA's chief executive, while Colette Kress remains its chief financial officer. The board says its investigation will continue. On Weibo, however, his 11-day absence has become an irresistible setup for a GTA 6 punchline.