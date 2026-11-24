Donald Trump has acknowledged personally lobbying NVIDIA's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, a move followed by a 31.5 per cent jump in the chipmaker's shares. The rally may have increased the value of the US president's reported NVIDIA holdings by as much as $15 million (£11.4 million), according to an estimate based on financial disclosures.

Speaking to CNBC on 23 November, Trump said he had spoken to directors 'directly and indirectly'. 'I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them,' he said.

The potential paper gain raises questions about presidential influence and Trump's financial exposure. It is not confirmed profit.

here's a 10 minute supercut of Trump's totally bonkers, nearly hour-long interview with CNBC during which he made clear that he directly intervened with the Nvidia board to restore Jensen Huang and didn't even really try to hide the fact he regards Nvidia's share price as being… pic.twitter.com/LX2pe1FpU8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

Trump Says He Persuaded NVIDIA's Board

NVIDIA announced on 23 November that its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive and a director, reversing its position from the previous week.

The company said directors were satisfied with Huang's candour and leadership after discussions. It also said the board had received input from senior US government officials and, based on that input, was confident his reinstatement posed no national-security risk.

Trump told CNBC that directors had sought security assurances and that his administration had provided them. He said Huang had done 'nothing wrong' and had been 'exonerated'. Those were the president's assessments rather than confirmation that every investigation had concluded.

Why the $15 Million Share Gain Is Unconfirmed

The Financial Times estimated that Trump's NVIDIA holdings could have risen in value by between $1.3 million (£988,000) and $15 million (£11.4 million) during the rally. The calculation used financial disclosures covering transactions through 30 September, which report holdings in broad value ranges rather than exact share numbers.

Depending on assumptions about purchases and sales, the disclosures could imply a holding of between 32,000 and 370,000 NVIDIA shares. They do not establish the precise number Trump owned on 23 November, or whether he sold shares after September. The upper figure is a possible paper gain, not money shown to have been received.

The White House says Trump's portfolio is managed by independent third-party financial institutions through discretionary accounts, and that neither Trump nor his family directs investment decisions. That explanation addresses control, but does not remove scrutiny of the timing.

Congressional Scrutiny Continues

Huang stepped down on 12 November amid reports about his personal relationships and scrutiny of possible foreign intelligence activity. He has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, but allegations concerning a Chinese businesswoman's intelligence links have not been independently established. The US Justice Department is examining potential export-control violations involving Singapore-based Megaspeed, where the woman reportedly held an executive role.

NVIDIA said its independent directors' investigation would continue. It has also established a board committee focused on national security and export controls, and is searching for a new chief compliance officer.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have demanded answers about national-security safeguards and China's access to advanced US chips. Huang is due to face a closed-door interview with three House committees on 1 December and is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on 3 December.

His return restores NVIDIA's co-founder to the company's leadership, but does not settle questions about export compliance, the intelligence allegations, or the administration's role in the board's decision.