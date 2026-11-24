Jensen Huang reportedly disclosed additional affairs during NVIDIA board discussions on Sunday, before the company announced his reinstatement as chief executive on Monday following lobbying by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Huang, 63, had stepped down earlier in November after admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife. His departure followed reports about relationships with a subordinate and a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, placing his personal conduct alongside questions about national security.

Jensen Huang Faces Questions From Directors

Directors met on Sunday afternoon for an extended session and spent hours speaking with Huang, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

During those discussions, Huang reportedly disclosed affairs beyond the two that had already received widespread coverage. People with knowledge of the conversation described him as contrite about his behaviour.

The disclosures were reported through people familiar with the board's discussions. The additional relationships were not detailed in the account provided, which did not identify the people involved or specify when the affairs occurred.

Earlier allegations concerned a subordinate at NVIDIA and Alice Huang, who was associated with a Singapore-based firm and is not related to Jensen Huang. The supplied account described suspicions among US intelligence officials that Alice Huang had links to China's top spy agency.

Political Intervention Precedes Jensen Huang's Comeback

Trump and Vance reportedly lobbied NVIDIA's directors behind the scenes over the weekend to bring Huang back. Monday morning's announcement represented a reversal of the board's earlier position on his return.

Before the announcement, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had spoken with national security officials and determined that Huang posed no risk to the United States, according to the report.

That was Trump's account of the discussions. The supplied material includes no statement from the officials he referred to explaining their assessment.

Jensen Huang's Marriage Enters Trump's Account

In a newspaper interview on Monday, Trump also asserted that Huang and his wife, Lori, had reconciled following the affair reports.

'He's got a very, very, very good wife, and they've worked it out,' Trump told the newspaper. 'She's a fantastic woman.'

The report did not include a comment from Lori Huang on Trump's account of their marriage. His remarks nevertheless prompted jokes on X about the president's involvement in the couple's private affairs.

Journalist Dan Stewart shared a screenshot of the interview report and wrote, 'Trump has also reinstated Huang to his marriage.'

Another user compared the intervention to a theatrical ending.

'Trump is like a king in a Shakespeare comedy. Shows up in Act 5, dispenses reward and punishment, marries the lovers,' the user posted.

A further post compared Trump to a medieval ruler, treating his assertion about the marriage as though it were an instruction to the couple.

'Just like kings in medieval era, he has ordered her to make it up with Jensen.'

Others imitated Trump's speaking style in their responses. One wrote, 'It's going to be tremendous. The best marriage. You will never see a happier couple. They told me so themselves,' while another posted, 'Give him the Nobel Peace Prize ALREADY!!!!'

During the interview, Trump referred to the marriage controversy as 'the Peyton Place part', while maintaining that the couple had resolved their private matters.