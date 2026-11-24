Senator Ruben Gallego has demanded an investigation into NVIDIA stock positions taken before Jensen Huang's return as chief executive was announced, after shares surged 33% on 23 November. He wants investigators to identify who traded beforehand and whether anyone with advance knowledge profited.

'We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement', Gallego wrote on X. He identified no traders or evidence of insider trading.

We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history. https://t.co/LYY5CqE1S8 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 23, 2026

Gallego Wants Answers About NVIDIA Trades

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Gallego wanted the 'exact tick-tock' of events, including when Huang learned of US officials' suspicions about Alice Huang's alleged intelligence links and whether he helped her company, Megaspeed, evade US export restrictions.

Singapore said Alice Huang was not investigated for espionage and found insufficient evidence that she had committed offences in the separate Megaspeed investigation.

Gallego wants to know whether Trump or officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, profited from NVIDIA's share-price movements or export-control loopholes. He wants board members and Commerce officials involved to answer publicly, calling them 'the executioners of this'.

The US added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on 23 November over alleged diversion of advanced chips to China. Megaspeed denied wrongdoing; US suppliers need licences to ship controlled technology to the company. Senator Jack Reed has also called for an investigation into NVIDIA-related trades.

NVIDIA Shares Surge After Reinstatement

NVIDIA shares rose 33% in early trading, Reuters reported. The rise contextualises Gallego's questions but does not establish suspicious trades or use of confidential information.

Huang resigned on 12 November. On 17 November, after offering to return, NVIDIA's board said it would not reinstate him. It reversed course on 22 November, voting to restore him as president, CEO and director. The decision was announced the next day.

Trump's Intervention Draws Scrutiny

Trump said he pressed the board to reinstate Huang, with Vice President JD Vance and other officials helping persuade directors. About an hour before NVIDIA's announcement, Trump told PBS NewsHour: 'He's back where he should be'. The remark suggested he knew a return was imminent but does not show he traded on that information.

The Washington Post reported that Trump held between $13 million (£9.97 million) and $62 million (£47.57 million) in NVIDIA stock as of the end of August 2026. Disclosures did not capture trading in the most recent two months. The White House said independent managers handle his portfolio and he does not pick or trade individual stocks.

Senator Chris Van Hollen questioned Trump's financial interests, citing NVIDIA's $25 million (£19.18 million) ballroom contribution. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would investigate potential wrongdoing. Neither statement establishes a financial arrangement.

Congress Prepares To Question Huang and Lutnick

Huang is scheduled for House committee interviews on 1 December and a Senate Banking Committee hearing on 3 December. Gallego wants lawmakers to examine the timeline, export controls and administration involvement.

Lutnick has agreed to testify publicly, potentially on 10 December, Yahoo Finance reported. NVIDIA's board announced an independent investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort on 8 November and later created a separate committee overseeing export controls.

The upcoming congressional proceedings will put NVIDIA's export controls, the reinstatement timeline and the administration's involvement under scrutiny.