Donald Trump's reported NVIDIA holdings may have risen in value by as much as £11.5 million ($15 million) in a single day, after the chipmaker reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive following what the president described as his personal intervention.

Huang resigned less than two weeks ago amid a scandal involving reports of a relationship with a woman US officials suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been independently established. The woman was reportedly suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.

'I Convinced Them'

NVIDIA's board reinstated Huang on Monday, according to the Financial Times. The board said it had received input from senior US government officials and concluded that his return posed no national security risk.

Trump publicly claimed a role in the decision. 'I spoke to them, let me put it that way,' he told CNBC. 'And I convinced them.'

Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and led it for more than three decades, turning it into the world's dominant maker of artificial intelligence chips. He received a warm welcome at the company's Santa Clara headquarters, where he apologised to staff and promised to be a 'better CEO the second time around'.

Investors cheered. NVIDIA shares closed up 31.5 per cent at $165.05 (£126.60), their biggest one-day gain since 2003. The company added roughly £732 billion ($954 billion) in market value, a record one-day gain for a US-listed company, according to Kiplinger.

A Paper Gain of Up to $15 Million

The Financial Times based its estimate on Trump's financial disclosures, including a 5 November filing covering holdings up to 30 September. The documents list assets in broad value ranges rather than exact share counts, and do not show any trades in October or November.

Based on those filings, Trump may have held between about 32,000 and 370,000 NVIDIA shares. Depending on the true size of the holding, Monday's $39.52 (£30.30) rise per share would have lifted its value by between roughly £1 million ($1.3 million) and £11.2 million ($14.6 million).

The gain is unrealised and exists only on paper. There is no indication that Trump, or anyone managing his investments, sold any shares.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona called for an investigation into whether Trump 'put our national security on the line' for personal gain. His call is a demand for scrutiny, not evidence of wrongdoing, and nothing has established that Trump intervened to benefit his investments.

From Resignation To Return

NVIDIA announced on 12 November that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, with finance chief Colette Kress stepping in as interim chief executive.

His exit followed reports of an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of links to China's Ministry of State Security, an allegation Beijing has denied. Singapore's government has separately disputed claims that its officials raised concerns about her. Megaspeed, which says she left in August 2025, has denied wrongdoing.

The affair also put the administration under scrutiny. Representative Richard Neal and Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrats on Congress's tax-writing committees, wrote to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick demanding records on NVIDIA chip export approvals to Chinese firms and raising national security concerns over the administration's export policies.

On 23 November, the Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its Entity List, restricting its access to US-origin goods and technology without a government licence.

The Commerce and Justice departments said Commerce opened its investigation into Megaspeed in 2024, and that investigators carried out an on-site check in June 2025, when they also interviewed Alice Huang, The Epoch Times reported. No public finding has established that she was an intelligence asset or that Jensen Huang took part in any illegal chip transfers.