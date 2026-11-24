NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang received a jubilant welcome from employees at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, 23 November 2026, following his dramatic reinstatement just 11 days after stepping down.

Videos circulating on social media showed employees applauding and chanting Huang's name as the billionaire technology entrepreneur thanked workers for supporting his return and promised to become a better chief executive.

Jensen Huang Receives Emotional Welcome at NVIDIA

Employees gathered inside NVIDIA's headquarters, filling the lobby and lining balconies across several floors to welcome the returning chief executive.

Huang placed his hand over his chest while acknowledging the crowd, whose cheers interrupted his brief address. The reception demonstrated the personal loyalty that the company's co-founder continues to command among many employees.

'Thank you all for the second chance,' Huang told the gathering. 'I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around.'

The executive also joked about needing assistance from the company's information technology department to obtain a new computer, bringing laughter to the occasion.

His return followed an extraordinary period of uncertainty for one of the world's most influential technology companies, whose processors underpin much of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

Why Did NVIDIA Reinstate Jensen Huang?

NVIDIA confirmed on Monday that its board had unanimously approved Huang's reinstatement as president, chief executive and board director following discussions with the executive.

The company said directors were satisfied following their meetings with Huang and had received input from senior levels of the United States government before reaching their decision.

NVIDIA's board expressed confidence that his reinstatement presented no national security risk, although an independent investigation concerning reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation remains ongoing.

Board chairman Harvey C. Jones said directors believed Huang's return served the interests of the company's shareholders, employees, customers and business partners.

Colette Kress, who had temporarily assumed leadership responsibilities during Huang's absence, will continue serving as NVIDIA's chief financial officer.

The company's announcement also confirmed that Huang supported the continuing investigation and had committed to cooperating with it.

NVIDIA Shares Surge Following Huang's Return

Investors welcomed the leadership reversal, with NVIDIA shares rising approximately 31 per cent during Monday's trading session.

The dramatic market reaction underlined Huang's importance to investor confidence and the company's position in semiconductor development and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Since co-founding NVIDIA in 1993, Huang has overseen its evolution from a graphics processor manufacturer into a major supplier of computing technology for AI developers worldwide.

However, his reinstatement does not bring an end to the scrutiny surrounding the company.

NVIDIA has established a committee comprising independent directors to oversee national security risks and export compliance. It has also announced plans to recruit a chief compliance officer with responsibility for monitoring compliance throughout the organisation.

These measures are intended to strengthen corporate oversight while the company continues cooperating with government inquiries.

For Huang, Monday's reception marked a remarkable personal comeback. His promise to become a better chief executive now faces a more consequential test: maintaining employee and investor confidence while addressing the governance challenges that accompanied his brief departure.