US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly softened his opposition to Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA as President Donald Trump pressed for the former chief executive's reinstatement.

NVIDIA announced on 23 November 2026 that Huang had resumed his roles as president, chief executive officer and board director. The board said it had voted unanimously following discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. It concluded that his reinstatement posed no national security risk, although an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will continue.

Huang had resigned on 12 November amid reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. Separate questions about whether advanced NVIDIA chips reached China in breach of export controls also remain under scrutiny.

Bessent's Position Changes in Days

On 15 November, Bessent told Fox News that NVIDIA should look outside the company for a new leader. By the following week, he had moderated his position as Trump publicly pushed for Huang's return.

CNBC characterised the change as a retreat from Bessent's earlier, tougher stance on the potential national security implications of Huang's relationships. The Treasury secretary had also raised concerns about Megaspeed, a company previously run by the woman at the centre of the intelligence allegations, according to the broadcaster.

NVIDIA's board, too, had initially appeared reluctant to reinstate Huang. CNBC reported that board chair Harvey Jones had told analysts on a recent earnings call that directors did not intend to bring him back. Colette Kress served as interim chief executive following Huang's resignation and has now resumed her continuing responsibilities as the company's chief financial officer.

In its 23 November announcement, NVIDIA said the board had unanimously approved Huang's reinstatement after discussions with him. Directors said they were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Trump Claims a Role in the Reversal

Trump said he had spoken directly and indirectly with NVIDIA board members and helped secure Huang's return. In a 23 November interview with CNBC, he said the government had provided assurances about the national security implications and claimed that an investigation had found Huang had done nothing wrong.

However, NVIDIA's announcement only confirms that the board received input from senior US government officials. It does not identify those officials or disclose the substance of their advice. The company also made clear that its independent directors' investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort would continue to its conclusion.

NVIDIA's shares also rebounded following the reinstatement announcement, according to CNBC and CBC News. The recovery followed losses associated with the leadership crisis.

Lawmakers Still Seek Answers on Chips and China

Congressional scrutiny has continued despite the leadership change. CBC News reported that Republican senators questioned the basis for NVIDIA's board assessment and sought further answers about the company's chip sales and the administration's response.

Texas Senator John Cornyn questioned the evidence supporting the conclusion that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said concerns involving NVIDIA and Megaspeed remained unresolved and that Congress had further questions to investigate.

According to CNBC, House committees planned to interview Huang on 1 December, while the Senate Banking Committee had scheduled a hearing for 3 December. The proceedings concern export controls and the possible diversion of advanced chips, issues that remain separate from the board's decision to reinstate Huang.

NVIDIA has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.