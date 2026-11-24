President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance reportedly urged NVIDIA's board to reinstate Jensen Huang because they viewed him as an important advocate for open-source artificial intelligence. The lobbying took place over the weekend before NVIDIA announced on Monday, 23 November, that Huang was returning as president, chief executive and board director.

A POLITICO report places Vance at the centre of an effort Trump has publicly acknowledged. Two people familiar with the discussions told the publication that both men believed there was no evidence Huang had broken the law or compromised US national security.

Trump and JD Vance's Push To Bring Jensen Huang Back

The reported rationale went beyond corporate continuity. According to POLITICO's sources, Trump and Vance wanted Huang back because of his support for open-source AI. Such models can be cheaper and easier to customise than closed systems offered by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The distinction matters to the administration's technology ambitions. The White House wants American companies to benefit from open-source models rather than become reliant on Chinese alternatives, according to the publication's sources. Huang's position on AI development was therefore an asset the administration did not want to lose.

Vance's Silicon Valley relationships were also considered useful. A Trump administration official told POLITICO that other Cabinet members had already formed their views about Huang, while the vice president appeared more measured. The official said Vance and Trump saw giving Huang a second chance as potentially beneficial to all sides.

Trump later confirmed his own involvement in a telephone interview with CNBC. He said he had 'felt very strongly' that Huang should return and praised Vance, saying, 'JD Vance was great.' The White House referred POLITICO to those remarks when asked about the vice president's role in Huang's reinstatement.

Vance has not publicly commented.

Jensen Huang's Exit, Return Bid And NVIDIA's Decision

Huang's departure followed reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including an alleged relationship with a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations prompted concerns about possible national security exposure and led NVIDIA's board to launch an independent investigation. Neither the alleged intelligence links nor any compromise of company information has been established publicly.

Days after his resignation, Huang said employees, investors, business partners and customers had urged him to return. In a statement posted on X on 17 November, he said he would be 'honored' to resume the role if the board considered it to be in the company's best interests.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.



I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an… — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

He also acknowledged making 'serious mistakes' in his personal life, took responsibility for his actions and pledged to cooperate with the board's independent investigation.

The board voted unanimously to reinstate him, effective immediately, NVIDIA said in its 23 November announcement. Chairman Harvey C. Jones said directors were satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead. The board added that it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident his return posed no national security risk.

Republican senators John Curtis and Pete Ricketts questioned the basis for the decision. Curtis asked which government officials had advised the board and what information they had provided. Ricketts argued that Huang should still testify before Congress.

NVIDIA said its investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue. It has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee and begun searching for a chief compliance officer.

Huang is back in charge, but questions surrounding his departure and the national security concerns remain.